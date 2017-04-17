Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners who are enrolled in the Android Beta Program can now download the final Android 7.1.2 Nougat update that was released for non-beta testers a number of days ago. That same small update was released last week for Nexus 6P beta testers.

According to 9to5Google, the build numbers for the updates are NHG47K for Verizon Wireless, N2G47J for Deutsche Telekom and N2G47E for all of the other unlocked Pixel phones. Since those beta testers already have most of Android 7.1.2 installed, the file size for these downloads are pretty small, at between 30 and 40 MB.

The new Android 7.1.2 version is a minor update for Pixel phones, with some new battery usage alerts, along with some improvements in fingerprint swipe performance and general Bluetooth connectivity. It’s also supposed to fix some of the reported early shutdown issues for some Pixel owners, along with a fix for some devices that showed pink banding on the camera. Finally, it is supposed to fix an audio popping issue at high volume for some devices.

Be aware that since Android 7.1.2 was released, some Pixel and Nexus owners have reported that the fingerprint sensor no longer works after installing the update, so if you need that feature to work, you might want to wait to find out if Google can fix it.