Google has rolled out an update to its Photos app allowing you to tag yourself in pictures. When you login online or launch the Photos app, you may soon be asked to identify yourself so that the Google Photos algorithms can find your face in other pictures.

Google lists three benefits of doing this; you can:

Get more personalized creations. For example, a movie that has photos of you.

Get personalized search. You can search “me” to easily find photos of yourself.

Let your contacts get suggestions to share with you.

The latter of these means that, when someone you know uploads a photo with you in it, they will now be notified that they can share that picture (or a collection of pictures) with you.

To enable the face identification manually, launch Google Photos and go to Settings > Group similar faces > Choose > Select your face. Note that this option may not be available to you just yet, however — the update hasn’t appeared on my devices, so it may take a while for the update to hit all regions.

This news follows a number of recent updates to Google Photos aimed at improving usability; the app that Google says now has half a billion users just keeps getting better.