We have some bad news for those of you who like to full control over Google Photos. The option of backing up photos and videos only when your smartphone is charging is no longer available in the settings. The search giant has removed it from the app without explaining exactly why to its users.

As you can imagine, a lot of users aren’t very happy about the change. Backing up photos and videos is an intensive task that takes its toll on the battery, especially if there’s a lot of content to move to the cloud at once. That’s why it was always recommended that users backup their data while the device was charging.

This definitely isn’t a great move by Google, as it takes the option of choosing when to backup photos away from users. It looks like the search giant thinks it’s smart enough to determine when exactly to do that on its own. Considering Google’s incredible computational power and machine learning, we’re sure they’re right, but a little explanation would go a long way to allaying concerns.

