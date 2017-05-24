Google Opinion Rewards is now available in a few more countries. The online search giant has recently launched its app in India, Singapore, and Turkey. For those of you who don’t know, Google Opinion Rewards is an app that sends you surveys for you to complete and pays you for doing so.

Here’s how it works. After you download and open the app, you have to answer a few basic questions about yourself. Google will then send you a survey once a week on average for you to complete. In return for your time and help, the company will pay you up to $1 in credit per survey that you can use to buy games and apps on the Play Store.

The questions you’ll have to answer aren’t that complicated and, according to Google, can range from, “Which logo is best?” to, “When do you plan on traveling next?” It’s a great way to earn Play Store credit and shouldn’t take up much of your time.

If you live in in India, Singapore, or Turkey, you can now download the app to your Android device. Visit the Google Play Store by clicking the button below.