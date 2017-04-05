Google is expected to be working on follow-ups to its Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones for release later this year. We’ve previously heard some rumors about the devices, codenamed Walleye and Muskie, but now we’ve got our first sighting of Muskie in the Android AOSP gerrit.

The existence of Muskie in the code was discovered by Android Police, who also first introduced us to the codename, and appears alongside the other codenames Walleye and Taimen.

Walleye is predicted to be a Pixel-sized handset, while Muskie is suggested to be more comparable to the Pixel XL. Taimen, meanwhile, is said to be an even bigger smartphone, and a separate project altogether to that of Walleye and Muskie. It’s possible, however, that this would be a large-screen non-smartphone device such as a tablet.

We don’t have many other details to offer right now, but it seems pretty likely that three new Google devices — in some shape or form — will be heading our way this year.

Excited? We are.