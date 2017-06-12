Previous unconfirmed reports have claimed Google might be working on three new Pixel phones for release in the fall of 2017. Now there is yet another report, via unnamed sources, that says Google has canceled plans to launch one of these handsets. The story says the device that got cut was the next generation version of the Pixel XL, which was using the codename “Muskie”.

Android Police, which has posted this latest rumor, did not report on a reason Google might have had for shutting down development of Muskie. It does says that the company still has plans to release a follow-up to the smaller 5-inch Pixel phone, code-named “Walleye”. The second rumored phone, code-named “Taimen”, is now likely to be labeled as the successor to the Pixel XL, but is reported to have a display that is much larger than the current 5.5-inch Pixel XL.

If this report turns out to be accurate, it’s possible that Google simply didn’t want to flood the market with three new Pixel phones, all with different display sizes. The early sales success of the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 and the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus might have also influenced Google to offer the larger “Taimen” phone over “Muskie”.

Keep in mind that none of this has been confirmed or denied by Google so take this report with the appropriate grain of salt. In the meantime, would you have liked to buy a new 5.5-inch Pixel XL 2, or would you rather get a successor that has a larger display? Let us know what you think in the comments!