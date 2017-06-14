Google is making a change for PC and Mac users who save files on its Google Drive cloud storage service. The company revealed today that it will begin offering the new Backup and Sync app for those users starting on June 28.

The Backup and Sync app will replace the current Google Drive uploader client, and will also be integrated into the desktop Google Photos uploader. When the new app goes live, users will be able sign into the uploader via their Google Account, and then select which specific folders on their PC or Mac they want to continuously back up to their Google Drive accounts.

Many people will likely want to select their video, audio, or photo folders for this feature. They could even select their entire PC desktop for backing up, although it’s likely that would also cause them to purchase more storage space beyond the free 15 GB that Google Drive currently offers for cloud users.

Google stated that the Backup and Sync app is made for regular consumers. Businesses will continue to use the standard Google Drive desktop uploader, but the company plans to launch a similar new service, Drive File Stream, for those G Suite customers sometime later in 2017.