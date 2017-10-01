From smartphones and tablets to Android TVs and headphones, Google Assistant is slowly beginning to spread to more devices. If there is one area where Google Assistant has yet to make its presence known, it is Chromebooks, though it looks like there is evidence that this could change sooner than later.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the Google Home app offers a nugget of information that some Google Assistant apps will work on Chromebooks. The “some” qualifier is used because not every Google Assistant app is compatible with every platform, so every such app lists which devices it is compatible with.

This is where the Google Home app comes in, since within the compatibility section for Chat with your Assistant is a listing for phones, Google Home, Allo, and, lo and behold, Chromebooks. You can also see the Chromebook icon alongside the Google Home and phone icons on the same listing area in the screenshot below.

All of this information leads us to believe that it’s a matter of when, not if, Google‘s AI-enhanced personal assistant will make its way to Chromebooks. The belief is that Google’s rumored Pixelbook will be the first to feature Google Assistant out of the box, but we will have to wait until October 4 to see whether the Pixelbook itself is real, let alone Google Assistant for Chromebooks.

How would you feel about using Google Assistant on your Chromebook? Sound off in the comments below.