If you’ve never heard of Zedge before, you’re missing out. With a 4.6-star rating and over 5 million downloads, Zedge Ringtones & Wallpapers remains one of the most popular customization apps around, giving you access to tons of free ringtones, wallpapers, and more. That’s why Android Authority is teaming up with Zedge to offer customized collections, starting with this collection of ten of the most popular wallpapers downloaded by Galaxy S8 users using the Zedge app.

Zedge dug deep into its data stores to figure out which wallpapers are favored among Galaxy S8 users. Looking at the collection, there’s a pretty diverse bunch here but they have one thing in common — they are high-res and should look lovely on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus‘ infinity display. Of course the wallpapers here can be used on any device, not just the S8 and S8 Plus. So if you find one you love, feel free to nab it.

We’ve included all ten wallpapers above, courtesy of Zedge, but if you want them in their full-res glory, hit up the link below. If you don’t have the app, it’ll first prompt you to download it via the Play Store. If you’re already using Zedge, it’ll immediately take you to our collection.

Check out the collection from Zedge!