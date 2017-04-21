Unless you have been living on the moon for the past few weeks, you know that today is the day that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are available to purchase from several US wireless carriers. Two of them, Verizon and T-Mobile, have wasted no time in rolling out day one updates for both of those phones for their customers.

The Galaxy S8 from Verizon will get an update with the version number G950USQU1AQD9, while the Galaxy S8 Plus update has the version number of G955USQU1AQD9. There’s no word as to the file size for these downloads. In addition to the latest April 2017 Android security patches, both Verizon updates are also supposed to optimize apps to run well on the phones’ new edge-to-edge Infinity display.

In addition, the Verizon patches add a new section to Settings that allows users a way to press the “Volume up” button on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus to answer calls. The Camera icon gets a new look with this update, and Notification Badges have been changed so they are the same color across the phones’ display. This way it’ll be easier to see if you have any new emails, phone messages, or texts.

The T-Mobile updates will have the version number of G950USQU1AQD9 for the Galaxy S8, with a file size of 395 MB, and G955USQU1AQD9 for the S8 Plus, with a file size of 392 MB. They contains the latest security updates, along with some UI changes in the camera, as well as some improvements for the phones’ Face Recognition performance.

If you have just bought the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus from Verizon and T-Mobile, be aware that these updates have just started rolling out and it may take a few days for them to reach your specific device. You can check to see if you can download the updates now by going into “Settings”, then “Software update”, and finally “Download updates manually”.