The latest rumor from South Korea claims that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 could have two cameras on the back: one 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and one 13-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were officially launched a month or so ago, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. Last year’s Note flagship managed to impress us with a refined design and an iris-scanner but met an unfortunate end, so it’s needless to say that fans have especially high hopes for this year’s phablet.

We previously showed you images of an early prototype of the Galaxy S8 with a dual-lens set-up on the back. According to the latest report, the South Korean electronics giant did consider adopting dual cameras for the Galaxy S8 but eventually decided against it due to cost issues. However, the same report claims that it will be a different story for the Galaxy Note 8, which is set to launch this autumn.

The Korea Herald claims that the upcoming phablet will have two rear cameras, one 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and one 13-megapixel telephoto lens. This would reportedly offer up to 3X optical zoom, similar to the ZenFone Zoom. The set-up would coincide nicely with the patent that the company submitted earlier this year, which outlines technology that uses the combination of a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens to capture moving images more effectively.

The Galaxy Note 8 could use the combination of a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens to capture moving images more effectively.

While (rather comically) Samsung was the first to use the dual-lens set-up in a mobile phone back in 2007, the first not-for-3D-image dual-lens camera was introduced by HTC. Since then, this set-up has become the norm for flagship smartphones, and experts believe that this growing trend could be a huge opportunity for companies like Samsung Electro-Mechanics and LG Innotek.

With companies like LG, Apple, and Huawei incorporating dual-lens technology into their devices, it only seems inevitable that Samsung would follow suit. Though we will have to wait until later this year to see the official launch, there are bound to be more leaks in the coming months, so we will keep you updated.

Would you like to see a dual-lens camera on the Galaxy Note 8? What other features would you want to see? Let us know in the comments below.