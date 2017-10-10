Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 11,800 total votes , 47% of our readers said they’re buying the Google Pixel 2 XL, while 12.9% said they’re buying the standard Google Pixel 2. 38.7% of voters said they’re not buying either one, and 1.3% plan on buying both.

More and more smartphone makers have been including dual-camera setups in their devices, and for good reason. Including an extra camera on the back has its benefits, such as the ability to take more detailed portrait shots, or using the second sensor to create a wide-angle photo.

Other manufacturers are proudly embracing the single camera. Google just recently unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and both devices have one 12.3 MP shooter on the back. That’s because Google is trying to accomplish with just one camera sensor what other OEMs are doing with two. For instance, the Pixel 2 features a portrait mode on both the front and the rear cameras.

What about you? Do you absolutely need a dual-camera setup on your smartphone, or are you okay with a single sensor? As long as my camera is reliable, I don’t care either way. Be sure to cast your vote in the poll below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add.