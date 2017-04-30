One smartphone feature that’s been growing in popularity as of late is the Always On Display. Major phone manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, and Motorola have been including these display options on their phones for the past few years, and it’s no surprise that Samsung included it on the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

For those unfamiliar, Always On Display lets you check the time, date, battery percentage, and notifications, even when the phone isn’t in use. As you can see in the image attached above, most of the screen is completely black, aside from the clock and notifications on the screen. It’s a subtle way to get the information you need as quickly as possible, without the need to turn on your phone’s screen.

Plus, Samsung made the Always On Display super customizable. If you want to learn more about the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus’ Always On Display, check out the full tutorial below:

Enable Always On Display

Pull down your notification shade, and tap on the Settings cog. Scroll down and select Lock screen and security. Ensure the toggle next to the Always On Display category is turned on. To turn it on, simply press it one time. Then, select Always On Display.

Good job – Always On Display should now be turned on. Now it’s time to start customizing.

Customize Always On Display

The very first option you’ll see on this screen will help you decide what content will be shown on your lock screen. Tap on the Content to show option, then you can choose whether or not to display only the home button, only your clock or information, or your home button and clock or information.

Personally, I like to have the home button and clock or information option turned on. That way I can see the most information I can on my lock screen, and also be able to wake my device with the virtual home button.

Once that’s done, you’ll see a list of six different Always On Display styles to choose from. The six different styles are: Digital clock, Analog clock, World clock, Calendar, Image, and Edge clock. For this tutorial, we’re going to select Digital clock.

Once you make your selection, you’ll see three customization categories at the bottom of your screen: Clock style, Color, and Background. These are all pretty self explanatory, so I’ll let the screenshots do the talking:

Once you’ve edited your Always On Display to the best of your ability, just tap the Apply button in the top-right corner of the screen, and you’re all set! Easy, right?

Oh, and one more thing. If you don’t want the Always On Display to be turned on at all times, you can set it to a schedule. Just scroll down and turn off the toggle next to the Show always option, then tap Set schedule to select your times.

