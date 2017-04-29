The speakers built into most phones aren’t exactly the best sounding things in the world. Especially with the lack of dual-speaker devices, the single tweeter in a phone usually outputs audio that is both a bit tinny and usually not so customizable. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus may still only have one speaker, but Samsung has included some pretty intricate settings for those who want to get the best audio experience from their device. These settings are quite hidden however, so we’ve listed here how you can tweak your audio to your heart’s delight.

How to customize the audio profile

Unlock your device and swipe down the notification shade Tap the gear icon on the top right to access the settings Tap on “Sounds and vibration” Scroll down and tap “Sound quality and effects” From here you can adjust the Bass, Treble, Instrument, and Vocal settings, or tap the advanced button to access more finite controls Tap “Adapt sound” to use Samsung’s algorithm to find the best sound for you

There are quite a few settings in this menu that will allow you to tweak your audio to a pretty extreme extent. You can amplify the bass or treble, make vocals pop more, or even play with the equalizer to match your exact taste. Options like Surround, Tube Amp Pro and Concert Hall let you give the sound a bit more personality, and you can also set the phone to one of three presets created for the three main age groups.

What audio settings are you using? Do you think tweaking these make a huge difference?

Let us know in the comments below!