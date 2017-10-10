Android is known for its customization. You can do nearly anything you want to the user interface, but very few of us can actually claim we do a good job designing a respectable home screen. This is why Samsung is making it easier to keep a unique and aesthetically pleasing, UI using themes for the Galaxy Note 8.

What are themes? These are pre-designed designs that can change your wallpaper, icons, sounds, AOD (Always On Display) images and more. They are made to run and transition smoothly, making for a seamless customized experience, as opposed to a chopped up mess. Want to learn how to install a theme on your Galaxy Note 8? Let’s run you through the steps.

How to change themes on Galaxy Note 8

The process is quite simple. Let’s run you through it and get you ready to show off those beautiful home screens!

Long-press an empty area within your home screen.

Select “Wallpapers and themes”.

Select the “Themes” section on the bottom section.

Find a theme you like and download it (some are free, some are paid). By the way, there is a whole selection here. You can browse using the upper tabs, or hit the category button on the upper-right corner to better classify your options.

Once downloaded, you can access the theme page and hit “Apply”. The theme’s page is either in the Samsung Themes section or in the “My page” area.

Confirm by hitting “Apply” again.

Let the phone do its thing and enjoy your phone’s new look!

The cool thing about Samsung’s theme feature is it’s still flexible enough to let you play around with how the phone looks. There are themes with live wallpapers, while others switch images depending on varying factors, and we can’t forget those 3D-like motion wallpapers. In addition, one can pick and choose wallpapers, icon packs, AOD desgins and more. Mixing and matching is encouraged!

Now, go get customizing your Galaxy Note 8 themes and hit the comments to show off your home screens! Let’s see what you guys can come up with.