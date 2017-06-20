Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 6,400 total votes , 23.8% of our readers get over 5 hours of screen-on time each day, while 23.7% said they usually get 3-4 hours. 20.6% said they get 4-5 hours of SoT, and 17.1% of our readers only get between 2-3 hours in a day.

The OnePlus 5 is finally here! I’m sure you’ve already read our review and checked out our specs, pricing, and availability announcement as well. With that said, I’m going to keep this one short.

This phone is really great. It has a sleek, all-new design, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 8 GB of RAM, dual 16 and 20 MP cameras, and it’s running a much more refined version of OxygenOS atop Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Even though this is the best OnePlus phone to date, there are a few things that might rub people the wrong way. For starters, OnePlus still isn’t using higher-resolution Quad HD screens on their phones, instead opting for 1080p panels. The OnePlus 5 also isn’t waterproof (like most other 2017 flagships), which might turn a lot of people away. Some might argue that the speaker placement isn’t all that great, either.

So, if you could change one thing about the OnePlus 5 (yes, you have to choose just one), what would it be? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and sound off in the comments if there’s something you’d like to add.

