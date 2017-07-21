

Wrestling has gone up and down in popularity over the years. Entertainment industries like the WWE and businesses like UFC are the cornerstones. There are also fans of things like Olympic wrestling. The unfortunate truth is that there aren’t many decent wrestling games on mobile. We found what we could in a very under-represented genre. Here are the best wrestling games on Android!

EA Sports UFC is definitely among the best wrestling games. It features prominent fighters from both the male and female circuits. There are a total of 70 fighters over four divisions. You can level up characters as you play. This unlocks additional move sets. The game also features live events, leaderboards, and more. It's an EA game. That means it's full of annoying in-app purchases. However, the mechanics are fairly solid. You'll spend a lot of time grinding. That grind is still better than most other wrestling games, though.

MMA Fighting Clash is one of the generic wrestling games. It features a similar style to the official UFC game. However, it doesn't quite have the same level of polish. The game features multiplayer, various weight classes, over 60 characters, and more. You can also customize the characters with over 100 different moves. The mechanics are fairy evident. You tap various buttons to make the fighters do various moves. It's closer to an actual wrestling game than you'd normally find. The reviews are fairly positive as well. It's a free download so it won't cost you anything to try it.

There are two games in the Wrestling Revolution franchise. Both of them are surprisingly popular mobile wrestling games. The newest in the series is Wrestling Revolution 3D. This one has two game modes. A booking mode is essentially the creative mode. You can do pretty much whatever you want. The fight mode puts you in the ring to duke it out. It features the usual set of strikes, grapples, taunts, pins, etc. The game even has gamepad support. Unlike many, it's a pay-once game for $4.99 as an in-app purchase. It looks, feels, and plays like those old wrestling games on the Nintendo 64. It's not bad.

WWE 2K is a bit of a wild card. On the one hand, it's the only WWE wrestling game that features actual wrestling. On the other hand, its last update was in 2015. That means it's likely abandoned. Those who are willing to risk the $2.99 may enjoy themselves. It features a career mode, a training mode, and real-time multiplayer matches. We're not sure how well the multiplayer matches work online, though. You can also create your own playable character. With a little polish and bug fixing, this could easily be the best wrestling game on Android. Unfortunately, 2K gave up in 2015. Thus, it's just okay. Make sure you demo it inside of the refund period so you're not out $2.99 if it doesn't work.

WWE Immortals is a spin-off of the popular Injustice games. You'll fight three vs three in every match. The mechanics have you tapping and swiping to perform combos. Those who have played Mortal Kombat X or the Injustice games know how this goes. There is a large roster of wrestlers that you can recruit. Additionally, the game features online PvP, a light RPG-style progression system, and more. It's not the wrestling game we wanted. However, it's a better time killer than WWE Champions. It is also a freemium, just in case you were wondering.

