

Knowing the weather is something that we all pretty much need to know. Smartphone weather apps and weather widgets have been steadily improving over the years. They work better, have more detailed and accurate information, and the weather widgets look better with whatever theme you happen to be using. Here are the best weather apps and weather widgets currently available on Android.

[Price: Free / $0.99]

1Weather by OneLouder Apps has been around for a long time and is not only one of the most popular weather apps on this list, but also one of the highest rated. It comes with your standard features like your daily and hourly forecast along with access to additional information. There are also some weather widgets available and the application itself is well designed. It also comes with Android Wear support, weather tracking for up to 12 cities, and has support for 25 languages. All of the features comes in the free version. You can also pay $0.99 to remove advertising.

[Price: Free / $2.99]

Accuweather by Accuweather.com is a free option that gives you pretty much all of the information you need, including extended forecasts, hourly forecasts, and the app itself is also well designed. Other features include radar, Android Wear support, and the MinuteCast feature that lets you check on precipitation on a minute basis (estimated, of course). The application itself was redesigned and it looks really good. There are some weather widgets to choose from as well. It’s one of the more well-rounded weather apps on the list.

[Price: Free / $2.99 per year]

Dark Sky is an app that had a rough start on Android. It was one of the first weather apps to charge a yearly subscription and it received some backlash. Especially since the iOS version didn’t. Aside from the small bit of controversy, the app is actually pretty awesome. It features one of the better radars that we’ve seen and it has up-to-the-minute forecast updates. There are also weather widgets if you happen to need those. You can try out the premium version for free and you can use it for free without a subscription as long as you don’t mind fewer features.



[Price: Free]

Google Now has been replacing a lot of things on Android phones and weather is one of them. The app will send you periodic weather updates, weather alerts, and you can even ask for the weather info. Opening Google Now almost always puts the weather right on top so you can see it at a glance. It’s not a dedicated weather app which means a lot of features, like extended forecast or weather radars require a little digging, but this is a great option for people who already use Google Now that may just need to glance at the weather quickly. It also already comes on most Android devices. The only downside is that there are no weather widgets.

[Price: Free with in app purchases]

GO Weather by GO Launcher EX ranks among the most successful and popular weather apps on the list. In terms of features, it runs the entire gambit with current weather, forecasts, radar, a sleek design, weather widgets, and even more obscure stuff like wind forecasts, lifestyle tips, and more. There are also theming options and a paid version that gets rid of external advertising. Overall, it’s an above average weather app but it may be a bit on the bloated side.

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

MyRadar is a simple app that shows you a weather radar. It has a full range of features, including the ability to play animations so you can see if the rain is coming or going. The app itself is simple but you can buy additional feature as in-app purchases. Some of the additional features include a hurricane tracker and additional radar features. It’s probably not great for your average weather usage, but those who really need a good radar should check it out.



[Price: Free]

National Weather Service is an unofficial, small, and simple app that uses the National Weather Service API. It features the ability to check currently, hourly, and weekly forecasts for a static location (one you set) or a GPS location. It also has a radar, weather alerts, and advisories. There are even weather widgets if you want those. It is a smaller app that uses less resources and network data than most which is great if you need something small. It’s also completely free with no in-app purchases, advertising, or tracking.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

NOAA Weather Unofficial is an app that sources the NOAA and National Weather Service for its information. You can find things like the latest weather forecasts, hourly conditions, radar, and more. You can track several cities at once and there are weather widgets to choose from. The only downside is that the app doesn’t support severe weather alerts. You can check those in the app, but that’s about it. There’s a free version and a paid version if you want to check them out.



[Price: Free]

WeatherBug is a long time favorite of Android users and it was one of the first truly full featured weather apps. Today, it’s totally free to use (without in-app purchases) and while that’s made some paid users unhappy, new users get to use WeatherBug free. It includes weather forecasts, severe weather alerts, widgets, and even stuff like live weather and traffic cams so you can see the weather. There is also a selection of weather widgets as a separate app to adorn your home screen that are pretty decent.

[Price: Free]

The Weather Channel has been a long time authority on weather and on Android it’s no different. This app became popular very quickly based on its namesake alone. That said, it actually is a pretty decent weather app with all the information you could need including forecasts, alerts, current weather, radar, weather widgets, and smaller stuff like wind forecast, pollen, and even Weather Channel videos so you can keep up on the latest weather news. There is a mechanic called mPoints which don’t really do much, but you can disable that in the settings to make the app run a bit smoother. It’s one of the more bloated weather apps out there, but it’s the one run by that TV channel we all know about.

[Price: Free / $1.99 per year]

Weather Underground is a very competent weather service and you may have seen them as a weather service option in other applications. It features a slick, vertical-style interface that contains a ton of information and it can be a little overwhelming until you get used to it. It gives you a ton of info including current weather, forecast, alerts, radar, weather widgets, and much more. There is a $1.99 per year subscription that remove advertisements. It’s one of the more solid weather apps out there. If it helps, the development team has also been excellent at listening to user feedback, which we really liked.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Weather Wiz is one of the newer weather apps on the list. It was released in 2017 and it works pretty well. You’ll find the basics such as weather info, forecast, and one of the more awesome looking radars that we’ve seen. There is also a small collection of weather widgets available. The app’s claim to fame is its small but gorgeous set of themes that you can purchase for $0.99 each. Otherwise the app is entirely free to use.



[Price: Free]

Yahoo has been very aggressively improving their applications over the last few years and Yahoo Weather is a great example of their hard work paying off. It features beautiful design and graphics with the essential information, alerts, radars, and more. You can track up to 20 cities and even submit your photos by posting them on Flickr. It’s uniquely designed and fun to use. The only downside is the app doesn’t have Material Design. That may irk some people. The weather widget selection is a little weak as well.

[Price: Free / $2.98]

YoWindow Weather by RepkaSoft is a relatively newer option but has already gained a significant following. It has a lot more flash than most weather apps with a fun hourly forecast animation where you can scroll and see the weather. Comparatively speaking, YoWindow Weather isn’t as powerful as some of these other suites, but it’s a good mixture for those who want something more than Google Now but not something as heavy as The Weather Channel. There is a free version you can use to try it out and the overall cost is fairly reasonable.

