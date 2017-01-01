

Text messaging is among the most popular ways to communicate in the whole world. It’s quick, easy to do, and it doesn’t require you pausing what you’re doing like phone calls do. We do understand that many people still prefer the human touch of talking on the phone and we respect that. However, let’s face facts, most people are texting these days. Let’s take a look at the best texting apps and SMS apps for Android to see if we can’t help you make your texting experience better. Do note that various texting apps will have issues depending on your device, Android version, carrier, and texting habits.

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Chomp SMS has been around since the good old days of Android and was one of the very first, really good texting apps on Android. It has since evolved into an app that embraces Material Design while still having plenty of features. Some of them include emojis, SMS blocking, quick reply in the notifications, MMS, and group messaging. You can even stop a text mid-send if needed. It also comes with Android Wear and Pushbullet support.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

EvolveSMS had a bit of a shaky start but has since turned into one of the more solid texting apps on Android. It offers full multimedia support which includes audio, video, and gifs along with message archiving, customizable notifications, and password protection. It’s not quite as heavy as something like Chomp SMS or Handcent which many people will appreciate and it even comes with Android Wear support. Some people have had issues with MMS, but otherwise it seems to be perfectly stable.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

GO SMS Pro is among the most popular texting apps on the list and for good reason. It comes with a ton of features including hundreds of themes, SMS blocking, delayed text sending, dual SIM support, and much more. There is even a privacy box where you can send private, encrypted messages to your friends. It also includes the usual host of things like emojis and stickers. It works well, even if it’s a bit heavy. It’s also free to download.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Handcent, along with Chomp SMS, were the first two really good, really popular texting apps available on Android and people debated endlessly on which one was better. Much like Chomp SMS, Handcent is a powerful and heavy texting application with a ton of features. Some of them include themes, a privacy box much like GO SMS, SMS backup, eCards, emojis, and plenty more. One of the more interesting features is Handcent Anywhere, which lets you text on your computer and tablet if you want.



[Price: Free / $3.99]

Hoverchat, formerly known as Ninja SMS, is a unique texting application. Most apps go full screen and let you text but Hoverchat actually just pops up a window and lets you chat from there. This is very useful if you don’t like to exit whatever it is you’re doing to text back because Hoverchat will appear over whatever it is that you’re doing. It features multiple floating windows that you can drag and drop, emojis, message encryption (called anti-NSA mode), and there’s an option to use full screen if you want to.



[Price: Free]

Google Messenger is the default texting app from Google that started shipping with the Nexus 6 and soon became available for everyone. It’s a simple, lightweight texting app that doesn’t offer much in the frills department. It makes up for that by having nearly flawless Material Design and some fun little features including text searching, SMS blocking, emojis, stickers, location sharing, and message archiving.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

QKSMS is a newer texting app that came to prominence during the era when Material Design apps were hard to find. This one sticks almost strictly to the Android design guidelines so you know what kind of visual experience you’re in for. Some of the features include themes, a night mode (dark theme), floating notifications, group messaging, MMS, and search. It’s also protected from the Stagefright bug that’s been around. QKSMS is free download and it’s even open source!



[Price: Free]

Signal Private Messenger is actually a messaging app much like Hangouts, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and others. The difference is that this one features end-to-end encryption and it’s been a favorite of many people who value security. It also works on a phone number system and if your contact doesn’t have the app then it simply sends a text message which we really liked. It’s simple to use, looks great with Material Design, and it is entirely free to use with no in-app purchases. It’s also open source, supports group chats, and it’ll even make phone calls.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Last and certainly not least on our list today is Textra SMS. This popular and highly stylish texting app is also one of the highest rated on the list. It comes with over 100 Material Design-inspired themes, a dark mode, floating notifications, delayed sending, slide to delete, and plenty of other features. Perhaps most notable is the patch included to battle the Stagefright issue. It’s free to use and even comes with Pushbullet, MightyText, and Android Wear support.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

YAATA SMS is one of a few up and coming texting apps that are really good. It has a bunch of features, including group chat support, schedule message sending, and complete MMS support. If you buy the premium version, you’ll also get SMS blacklisting, an auto-responder, auto-forwarding, and the ability to backup and restore your settings in case you buy a new device. It uses Material Design and it looks quite good. It also comes with widgets, and it even has chat heads similar to Facebook Messenger.



