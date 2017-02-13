When we first started this list in 2012, things were starting to get exciting. We were seeing processors with more cores, screens in true HD, and things were starting to get really exciting for Android. It’s now 2015 and the mobile industry has undergone a striking revolution. Carriers are becoming less aggressive, off-contract phones are getting better and cheaper, and things don’t look anything like they did in 2012. The one thing that hasn’t changed is the value of a good no contract plan or a prepaid plan so let’s take a look at the best ones of 2015. Please note, this list is in alphabetical order.

Top 10 Cheapest Prepaid Plans

T-Mobile has done away with contracts entirely. That means that, technically, every plan on their service is no-contract. Believe it or not, they still have a prepaid service as well. There are a ton of options and most plans get all of the perks, including T-Mobile’s JUMP program, Music Freedom, Binge On, and whatever else they happen to cook up. You can bring your own phone assuming it can use T-Mobile’s service. The only downside is the plan structures have gotten a lot more complicated.

Plan details:

$30/month – 100 minutes, unlimited text, 5GB of data. The data is unlimited but it’s throttled after 5GB.

– 100 minutes, unlimited text, 5GB of data. The data is unlimited but it’s throttled after 5GB. $40/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. Technically, it’s unlimited data but you’ll be throttled to 2G speeds after hitting your limit.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. Technically, it’s unlimited data but you’ll be throttled to 2G speeds after hitting your limit. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. Again, unlimited data but throttled after 5GB.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. Again, unlimited data but throttled after 5GB. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. Throttled to 2G speeds after 10GB.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. Throttled to 2G speeds after 10GB. $50-$335/month – Family plans come in a ridiculous number of combinations. Far too many to list here. You can get as low as one line for $50 to as high as five lines with unlimited everything for $335/month. Click here to see T-Mobile’s family plan tool to see all the combinations.

– Family plans come in a ridiculous number of combinations. Far too many to list here. You can get as low as one line for $50 to as high as five lines with unlimited everything for $335/month. Click here to see T-Mobile’s family plan tool to see all the combinations. $3/month – Any combination of 30 minutes and 30 texts.

– Any combination of 30 minutes and 30 texts. $5/day – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of data per day.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of data per day. $10/week – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data per week.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data per week. $5/month add-on – You can get unlimited calls to and from Mexico and Canada. Additionally, you won’t have data roaming while in those countries.

– You can get unlimited calls to and from Mexico and Canada. Additionally, you won’t have data roaming while in those countries. $15/month add-on – Unlimited calls to and from Mexico, Canada, and 30+ countries. Includes unlimited international texting.

Hilariously, T-Mobile went from being one of the most simple carriers in the industry to being one of the most complex. Either way, there are some good deals here. Do note that to get all the extra perks, you’ll need at least the $60/month plan or better.

T-Mobile prepaid plans & phones

Like Verizon, AT&T has spent the better part of the last few years simplifying their offerings. They are now much easier to understand for the average consumer. Also, like Verizon, you can bring your own device to AT&T’s prepaid plans (currently called GoPhone plans) as long as they support AT&T’s network.

Plan Details:

$30/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. Users can buy 250MB of data for $5 if needed.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. Users can buy 250MB of data for $5 if needed. $45/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 4GB of data. This plan also includes AT&T’s Rollover Data where any high speed data you don’t use gets added to your next month. Going over your limit drops you to 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 4GB of data. This plan also includes AT&T’s Rollover Data where any high speed data you don’t use gets added to your next month. Going over your limit drops you to 2G speeds. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. This plan also includes Rollover Data, unlimited calls and texts to Canada and Mexico. It also supports data roaming to Canada and Mexico. Like the $45 plan, going over your limit drops you to 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. This plan also includes Rollover Data, unlimited calls and texts to Canada and Mexico. It also supports data roaming to Canada and Mexico. Like the $45 plan, going over your limit drops you to 2G speeds. $2/day – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. You can purchase data at $0.01 per 5KB of data or $1 per 100MB. This is likely for folks who are traveling into the US and need a temporary SIM card.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. You can purchase data at $0.01 per 5KB of data or $1 per 100MB. This is likely for folks who are traveling into the US and need a temporary SIM card. $0.10/minute – AT&T also supports the old school “per minute” pay structure. You pay $0.10 per minute, $0.20 per message, and $0.01 per 5KB of data. Smartphones on this plan do not have additional data packages. This is frankly not a great option.

AT&T isn’t too dissimilar from Verizon. The plans are reasonably priced although the data allotments are a little small, though thankfully they’ve increased at least a tiny bit in recent times. There’s also a $5 auto-pay discount offered here for the $30/$45/$60 plans, which bring them down to $25, $40, and $55 respectively. Similar to AT&T-owned Cricket, there’s also multi-line discounts now — you can find out exactly how much you can save using this tool.

Boost Mobile is an MVNO that uses Sprint’s network. It’s one of the more popular MVNOs out there and most people have probably heard the name somewhere before. They have a decent selections of phones and, like T-Mobile, they don’t use contracts at all on their network. You can bring your own Sprint device assuming it’s somewhere on this list. You may need to call customer service as it appears as though that list doesn’t get frequently updated.

Recently Boost Mobile has switched up its plans a bit, offering four total prepaid plans. It’s worth noting that the verbiage says that plans expire every 28 days for monthly plans. You may need to talk to a Boost customer service rep to make sure you’re covered for a whole month.

Plan details:

$10/week – Unlimited calls and texts with 1GB of data. This adds up to $40/month for 4GB of data.

– Unlimited calls and texts with 1GB of data. This adds up to $40/month for 4GB of data. $30/month – Unlimited calls and texts with 3GB of data. You get an additional 1GB every weekend for a total of 7GB.

– Unlimited calls and texts with 3GB of data. You get an additional 1GB every weekend for a total of 7GB. $40/month – Unlimited calls and text with 5GB of data. You get an additional 1GB every weekend for a total of 9GB. This includes unlimited calls and texts to ten countries.

– Unlimited calls and text with 5GB of data. You get an additional 1GB every weekend for a total of 9GB. This includes unlimited calls and texts to ten countries. $50/month – Unlimited talk and text with 7GB of data. You get an additional 1GB of data every weekend for a total of 11GB. Like the $40 plan, this one includes unlimited talk and text to ten countries.

– Unlimited talk and text with 7GB of data. You get an additional 1GB of data every weekend for a total of 11GB. Like the $40 plan, this one includes unlimited talk and text to ten countries. Add-ons – Boost Mobile offers a ton of add-ons including data packs, International phone services, phone insurance, and mobile hotspot services.

Boost mobile Prepaid plans & phones

Fun fact: Cricket Wireless used to be called AIO and it’s an MVNO that runs off of AT&T’s network. In fact, Cricket Wireless is owned by AT&T. You can bring your own device, assuming it’s on their compatibility list. Hint: if it’s a GSM phone and is designed with support for all the necessary US bands, it’ll work without a hitch. Additionally, every plan comes with support for roaming in Mexico or Canada as long as your usage doesn’t exceed 50% of your total usage for the month.

Plan details:

$30/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap. $40/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap. This plan also includes unlimited Int’l texting to 38 countries and free data roaming in Canada and Mexico.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap. This plan also includes unlimited Int’l texting to 38 countries and free data roaming in Canada and Mexico. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap. This plan also includes unlimited Int’l texting to 38 countries and free data roaming in Canada and Mexico.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. You get unlimited 2G after the data cap. This plan also includes unlimited Int’l texting to 38 countries and free data roaming in Canada and Mexico. $70/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, and unlimited high-speed data. This plan also includes unlimited Int’l texting to 38 countries and free data roaming in Canada and Mexico.

Unlimited talk, unlimited text, and unlimited high-speed data. This plan also includes unlimited Int’l texting to 38 countries and free data roaming in Canada and Mexico. Auto-pay discount – Cricket Wireless offers a deal where you can get $5 off any plan if you use their auto-pay system. This is applicable for any prepaid plan.

These days, Cricket and AT&T are pretty similar in terms of pricing and features, but Cricket is still a slightly better value. We would recommend looking into Cricket if you already own your device and are just looking for AT&T service. Like other plans, you get a $5 discount for autopay, but even better, there’s a group pay option. For every line you add, you’ll get an increasing amount of savings, to the point that you could end up with 4 lines of basic service for just $100 — or what comes to about $25 per line. Cricket is also promises “no hidden fees”, and so the price advertised is the price you pay.

Cricket Wireless Prepaid plans & Phones

H2O Wireless prepaid is next on the list and it is another prepaid service that uses AT&T’s towers. That means you can bring pretty much any GSM smartphone to the service and it should work. They also have a ton of plan options. According to their website, each plan comes with international talk (up to ten unique numbers per month) and text for over 50 countries worldwide.

Plan details:

$30/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds. $40/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 12GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 12GB of data. After the data cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G speeds. Pay-as-you-go – H2O Wireless offers pay as you go options for $0.05 per minute, $0.05 per text, $0.10 per MMS, and $0.10 per MB of data. You can buy in $10 (90 days), $20 (90 days), $25 (30 days), $30 (90 days), and $100 (one year) increments. You can learn more on H2O’s website by clicking here.

These are surprisingly reasonable prices, especially compared to what they were offering a couple of years ago. It’s also a good way to get AT&T’s service without worrying about their pricing strategies. That said, AT&T has greatly improved its plans in recent times, and Cricket also arguably offers service that stands above what you’ll get with H20. Still, it’s certainly worth looking into if you want to better weigh your options.

H20 Wireless Prepaid plans & phones

MetroPCS was purchased by T-Mobile a few years ago and has since seen some changes. Its original CDMA network has been decommissioned and MetroPCS officially operates as an MVNO on T-Mobile’s network. That means most GSM devices and T-Mobile-compatible devices should work as well but you should double check before committing.

Plan details:

$30/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds after the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds after the data cap. $40/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds after the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds after the data cap. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds after the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds after the data cap. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, unlimited data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, unlimited data. Add-ons – You’ll get $5 off per line if you have multiple lines on your account.

It’s worth noting that each plan comes with mobile hotspot so you can use your data on other devices as well. It also includes many of T-Mobile’s perks, including Music Unlimited (their version of T-Mobile’s Music Freedom) and Data Maximizer (their version of Binge On).

Metro PCS Prepaid Plans & phones

Net10 is a subsidiary of TracFone, and for most users, a considerably better option. That means that Net10 is an MVNO that piggybacks off of all four major US carriers. They allow you to bring your own phone as well so you can use virtually any device on this network (as long as it has a SIM card slot) which is actually pretty awesome.

Recently, Net10 has revamped its offerings quite a bit, offering two different routes. Starting with the regular route, below.

Plan details:

$35/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of 4G data. After the data cap, you get unlimited 2G data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of 4G data. After the data cap, you get unlimited 2G data. $40/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 7GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 7GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data. $65/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data. It also comes with features for making international texts and calls. You can get this for $60/month if you use auto-pay.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data. It also comes with features for making international texts and calls. You can get this for $60/month if you use auto-pay. $75/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of 4G data. After the cap, you get unlimited 2G data.

That’s the regular option, but Net10 also offers something it calls “upgrade plans”. There are three upgrade plans, each of which offer just 5GB data and the same unlimited talk and text as the plans above. Additionally, you get unlimited 2GB data after the cap and an added bonus of 100, 200, or 300 international calling minutes depending if you opt for the $60, $70, or $80 plan. The international calling isn’t the only difference here, however.

The big appeal to “upgrade plans” are that you earn points. The $60 plan earns 1 point a month, the $70 plan earns 1.5 points a month, and the $80 plan gets 3 points a month. Once you’ve accumulated 18 points, you’ll be eligible for a $300 discount on a phone upgrade. In the prepaid world, customers are usually stuck paying the full price for phones, meaning higher-end products like the Galaxy S7 Edge are offered for the full price of $799. With this upgrade option, this brings flagship phones down to prices of around $499, and means that many mid-rangers could be yours for free, making it a pretty cool offer.

Net 10 prepaid plans & phones

Page Plus is an MVNO that is powered by the Verizon network. To date, it is literally the only way to get unlimited data on Verizon’s network which is something pretty special. You can bring your own Verizon device to the network if you so choose or buy one directly from Page Plus.

Plan details:

$12/month – 250 minutes, 250 texts, 10MB of data.

– 250 minutes, 250 texts, 10MB of data. $29.95/month – 1500 minutes, unlimited text, 1GB data. This plan does not offer unlimited data.

– 1500 minutes, unlimited text, 1GB data. This plan does offer unlimited data. $39.95/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB data. After high speed data, you get unlimited 2G.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB data. After high speed data, you get unlimited 2G. $55/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB data. After the high speed data, you get unlimited 2G.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 8GB data. After the high speed data, you get unlimited 2G. $69.95/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB data. After the high speed data, you get unlimited 2G.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB data. After the high speed data, you get unlimited 2G. $10 – This pay-as-you-go price includes 100 minutes with each additional minute at $0.10. Minutes last for 120 days.

– This pay-as-you-go price includes 100 minutes with each additional minute at $0.10. Minutes last for 120 days. $25 – This pay-as-you-go price includes 416 minutes (?) with each additional minute at $0.06. Minutes last for 120 days.

– This pay-as-you-go price includes 416 minutes (?) with each additional minute at $0.06. Minutes last for 120 days. $50 – This pay-as-you-go price includes 1000 minutes with each additional minute at $0.05. Minutes last for 120 days.

– This pay-as-you-go price includes 1000 minutes with each additional minute at $0.05. Minutes last for 120 days. $80 – This pay-as-you-go price includes 2000 minutes with each additional minute at $0.04. Minutes last for a year.

Simply put, if Verizon offered these services at these prices on their own network, it would probably put everyone else out of business. This is a great deal for Verizon customers looking for more flexibility with data (which is virtually every Verizon customer). Their pay-as-you-go options aren’t great, though, and we recommend avoiding those unless absolutely necessary.

Page Plus prepaid plans & phones

Project Fi is Google’s attempt at being a mobile carrier. It uses T-Mobile along with Sprint and US Cellular to provide a pretty decent coverage map. Currently, the service is only compatible with Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, or Nexus 6 devices which you’ll have to purchase off-contract on your own. For now. All plans include access to cell coverage in 135+ countries, WiFi tethering, and more.

Plan details:

$20/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. $10/month – 1GB of data. Additional data is calculated at $1 per 100MB. This is automatically added on to your plan based on how much data you use.

– 1GB of data. Additional data is calculated at $1 per 100MB. This is automatically added on to your plan based on how much data you use. Data buyback – Much like Ting, Project Fi revolves around a “pay for what you use” philosophy. If you use 2GB, then your bill will be $40/month. If you use 1GB, your bill will be $30/month. Using a total of 1.3GB, will make your bill about $33. Project Fi recommends you use WiFi hotspots whenever possible to keep your bill low and, unless we’re mistaken, will actually help you find WiFi hotspots to use when you’re out and about.

Project Fi is a unique and fun little experiment. It’s not easy to get into and the device list isn’t great, but if you can stick to WiFi networks and happen to own a Nexus device, you can get good service for cheap. To learn more, check out Project Fi’s FAQ page.

Next on our list is Red Pocket Mobile. This MVNO uses three of the country’s top four service providers, including Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T. That means you can bring virtually any device to the service as long as it has a SIM card and supports those networks. All plans include free international calling to select countries and global MMS.

Plan details:

$29.99/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of data. This plan doesn’t appear to have unlimited data and CDMA devices are limited to 3000 minutes.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of data. This plan doesn’t appear to have unlimited data and CDMA devices are limited to 3000 minutes. $39.99/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data. After the data cap, you get unlimited 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 1GB of data. After the data cap, you get unlimited 2G speeds. $49.99/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 2GB of data. After the data cap, you get unlimited 2G speeds.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 2GB of data. After the data cap, you get unlimited 2G speeds. $59.99/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. After the data cap, you get unlimited 2G speeds.

Red Pocket Mobile isn’t the strongest options in this price range when it comes to features, but it’s not a bad option given its high compatibility with other carriers. If you want to learn more, check out their plans page.

Republic Wireless used to be one of the most simple companies on this list, and while things are a bit more complicated now, their plans are all relatively straightforward. They encourage users to use their home or work WiFi whenever possible so they can get cheaper plans.

Plan details:

$15/month – This is the base price for unlimited talk and text. There is no data included with this plan and you’ll be expected to use your home WiFi.

– This is the base price for unlimited talk and text. There is no data included with this plan and you’ll be expected to use your home WiFi. $20/month – In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 1GB data.

– In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 1GB data. $30/month – In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 2GB data.

– In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 2GB data. $45/month – In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 4GB data.

– In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 4GB data. $60/month – In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 6GB data.

– In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 6GB data. $90/month – In addition to unlimited talk and text, this plan includes 10GB data.

While isn’t quite as impressive as it once was, it still remains a solid choice for those looking for something a bit different.

Republic Wirless prepaid plans & phones

SIMPLE Mobile hasn’t change a whole lot over the last couple of years. They’re still on T-Mobile’s network and you can still bring your own T-Mobile-capable GSM device if you so choose. Their rates also haven’t changed much. You can get about 10% off all plans if you use auto-pay. Additionally, all plans come with unlimited calling to cell phones in 20 countries and landlines in 65 countries.

Plan details:

$25/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. $40/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 4GB of data. You get unlimited 2G data after the data cap. This plan also works in Mexico.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 4GB of data. You get unlimited 2G data after the data cap. This plan also works in Mexico. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. You get unlimited 2G data after the data cap. This plan also works in Mexico.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. You get unlimited 2G data after the data cap. This plan also works in Mexico. $55/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10 GB of data. You get unlimited 2G data after the data cap. This also includes unlimited talk and text to supported International countries. This plan also works in Mexico.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10 GB of data. You get unlimited 2G data after the data cap. This also includes unlimited talk and text to supported International countries. This plan also works in Mexico. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, and unlimited data. This also includes unlimited talk and text to supported International countries.

There are a lot of plans available, including wireless hotspot plans, and the International plans are pretty good. Don’t forget to read the fine print so you can see the restrictions and such.

Simple Mobile prepaid plans & phones

At one point, Sprint had only two prepaid plans, one with unlimited data and one without data at all. Since those days, Sprint has been rethinking their plans and now they’re more in line with the competition. One downside is that you have to buy a Sprint pre-paid phone and you cannot bring your own. That’s lame. You can find the selection of prepaid phones by clicking here.

Plan details:

$40/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. Once you hit your limit, you’ll be throttled to 2G.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. Once you hit your limit, you’ll be throttled to 2G. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. Once you hit your limit, you’ll be throttled to 2G.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. Once you hit your limit, you’ll be throttled to 2G. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, and unlimited data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, and unlimited data. $15/month – You can add an additional 1GB of data to your plan for $15 per month on top of your plan.

– You can add an additional 1GB of data to your plan for $15 per month on top of your plan. Add-ons – All plan prices assume you’re going to be using auto-pay. If not, add $5 to each one.

Sprint prepaid plans & phones

Straight Talk made headlines a few years ago with their bold, no-contract plans and their “bring your own phone” philosophy. Most carriers now mirror this ideology but you can still bring pretty much any GSM smartphone with you to the service.

Plan details:

$30/month – 1500 minutes, unlimited text, 100MB of data. All plans, including this one, include unlimited calls to 411 as well.

– 1500 minutes, unlimited text, 100MB of data. All plans, including this one, include unlimited calls to 411 as well. $45/month – unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. Once your data allotment is up, you’ll have unlimited data at 2G speeds.

– unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of data. Once your data allotment is up, you’ll have unlimited data at 2G speeds. $55/month – unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data (unlimited 2G speeds).

– unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data (unlimited 2G speeds). $60/month – unlimited talk, unlimited text, and unlimited data with 5GB highspeed. This plan includes unlimited International calling to Mexico, India, Canada, and “select International landline destinations”.

While StraightTalk isn’t perfect, recent changes have greatly increased the amount of data available, making this a solid option. We also love no overages.

Straight Talk prepaid plans & phones

Ting is perhaps one of the most interesting prepaid carriers on the list. They’re a dual GSM/CDMA carrier that use’s Sprint’s network and an undisclosed (literally) GSM network. However, you should be able to bring most GSM phones to this service along with Sprint phones, which is great news.

Plan details:

For plans, Ting uses a “only pay for what you use” philosophy which makes listing out plan rates literally impossible. You can find their rates here.

We also recommend you use their savings calculator. It allows you to get a good idea of what you’d pay based on your usage.

$6/month – no talk, no text, no data. This is the lowest possible plan that is literally just a device connected to their service.

– no talk, no text, no data. This is the lowest possible plan that is literally just a device connected to their service. $81/month – 2100 minutes, 4800 texts, 2GB of data. This is the max price for a plan as listed by the Ting website. If you go above those numbers, you’ll be subject to overages at $0.02 per minute, $0.0025 (1/4 of a cent) per text, and $0.015 (1.5 cents) per MB.

It’s a fun idea, especially for those who like to micromanage their use. If you stick to WiFi as often as possible and mitigate text and calling to services like Hangouts, Skype, etc, you can get away with getting decent phone service for a very low cost. If you’re not interested in managing your own services all the time, we recommend you probably look elsewhere.

Ting prepaid plans & phones

US Cellular is a lesser-known carrier that operates its own wireless network independent of the major four carriers in the US. It’s a CDMA carrier with LTE coverage. You can bring your own device, but the compatibility list is not very large.

Plan details:

$30/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text. This is for basic phones, not for smartphones.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text. This is for basic phones, not for smartphones. $35/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds once you hit the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 500MB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds once you hit the data cap. $45/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds once you hit the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 3GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds once you hit the data cap. $60/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 6GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds once you hit the data cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 6GB of data. You get unlimited 2G speeds once you hit the data cap. $75/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, and 12GB of data. Like the others, you’ll be throttled to 2G when you hit the cap.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, and 12GB of data. Like the others, you’ll be throttled to 2G when you hit the cap. $10/month – You can add unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada for an extra $10/month.

US Cellular keeps their prepaid plans simple which we like. The only issue is that this service isn’t available everywhere so you’ll have to check and make sure you can even get the service before signing up.

US Cellular Prepaid plans & phones

Next on our list is Verizon Wireless. Over the last few years, they’ve been slower to adapt than their smaller counterparts but don’t let that chase you away. They still have a rock solid network and good LTE speeds. Not too long ago, Verizon simplified their prepaid and no contract plans a bit. You can bring your own device as long as it supports Verizon’s network.

Plan Details:

$30/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. This plan is recommended for people with basic smartphones.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, no data. This plan is recommended for people with basic smartphones. $50/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of LTE data. Unused data will rollover to the next month.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5GB of LTE data. Unused data will rollover to the next month. $70/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. Unused data will rollover to the next month.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. Unused data will rollover to the next month. $15, $20, $35, $60 data add-ons – You can get an extra 500MB, 1GB, 2GB, or 5GB of data for $15, $20, $35, or $60 respectively. These are not part of monthly plans and the data expires after 30-90 days.

In classic Verizon fashion, you get rock solid service but you don’t get to use a lot of service. These plans are great for those who need calls and texting but not so great for those who consume a lot of data. Thankfully, things are at least a little better than they used to be which is something to take into consideration.

Verizon plans & phones

Virgin Mobile is a CDMA prepaid service that runs on the Sprint network. It promotes itself to the younger crowd and indeed, a lot of young people use this service.

Plan details:

$35/month – 500 minutes, unlimited text, 5GB data. After the cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G data.

– 500 minutes, unlimited text, 5GB data. After the cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G data. $45/month – Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. After the cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G data.

– Unlimited talk, unlimited text, 10GB of data. After the cap, you’ll have unlimited 2G data. $5-$10/month – You can get data add-ons for 1GB and 2GB ($5 and $10, respectively). This gets added to your existing plan.

While it’s true you can find better value in other places, we love that Virgin Mobile keeps it simple. Their phone selection isn’t too great, though, and we yearn for the day that we can bring our own Sprint devices to the network.

Virgin Mobile prepaid plans & phones

Wrap up

