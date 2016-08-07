

One of the many great things about having a smartphone is the ability to take notes. Gone are the days where inspirations were lost because you couldn’t find a notebook and you now carry your grocery list in your pocket all day, every day. Of course, you’ll want the right app for that job so lets take a look at the best note taking apps for Android!

[Price: Free]

First on our list is ColorNotes. This is a simple note taking application that allows you to create text notes, lists, and more. Its namesake feature is the ability to change the background color of notes to help you stay organized, a feature it had long before Google Keep came out. Some other features include calendar support, backup support to both internal and cloud storage, some task reminder features, and more. ColorNote also has to-do list features as well. Best of all, it’s completely free.



[Price: Free / $34.99 per year / $69.99 per year]

Evernote is pretty much the upper tier when it comes to note taking apps. It is loaded with features of all kinds, including various note types, notebook support, organizational features, collaboration features, note sharing, and, of course, cross-platform support. During 2016, it neutered its free offering so it’s not quite as robust as it used to be. There are also two optional subscriptions that add a variety of features as well as cloud space to store your notes. It’s still really good, but it’s not the paradigm-altering app that it used to be.



[Price: Free]

FiiNote is from the same developers who did FreeNote which used to be on this list many years ago. FiiNote is a fun little note taking application that provides a more authentic experience. It comes with a grid background along with stylus/drawing support so you can type notes, write them, or draw them if you want. You can also add images, video, and voice if you want to. It’s free to use and comes with a decent set of features for those looking for a hybrid note taking experience. It’s also really good for doodling or sketching things.



[Price: Free]

Google’s note taking app is called Google Keep and it’s one that you’ll hear a lot of people recommend. It uses a very colorful, Material Design-inspired interface that both looks great and is highly functional. Notes show up as cards that you can quickly scroll through and select. The app is integrated with Google Drive, allows for voice and photo to be added to notes, and you can even share notes and set reminders. It’s a good note taking app that has just enough features to be super useful but not so many that it’s bloated. It also has Android Wear support if you need that.



[Price: Free demo / $3.59]

LectureNoteswas one of the first really good note taking apps and remains one of the best today. This one isn’t so much geared toward general note taking as it is geared toward things like academia and professional use. It was one of the earliest apps to include stylus support and continues to be one of the best with that feature now. It has support for OneNote and Evernote along with PDF support, audio and video recording capabilities (for recording lectures or meetings), and a lot more. It’s a seriously good app, but we do recommend you try out the free trial before buying the full version.



[Price: Free]

Material Notes feels like one of those note taking apps that was created to take advantage of the Material Design craze. Thankfully, it’s also a pretty good app for taking notes. It features a design and layout similar to Google Keep with colored notes laid out in a card-style interface. Unlike Google Keep, this app doesn’t take things much further. There is a widget if you need those and you have the ability to export and import notes in case you need to do that. Otherwise, what we’re looking at here is a very simple note taking app that just gets the job done without any additional bells and whistles. It’s also completely free.



[Price: Free]

Omni Notes is another very simple note taking app with a Material Design interface. This one uses a vertical card layout that is both easy to scroll through and easy to keep track of. It also has the ability to merge, sort, and search through your notes for better organization and discovery. On top of that, it has DashClock support, widgets, and a sketch-note mode where you can draw and doodle if you want to. It’s a free app that has enough features to be competitive, but not so many that it’s bloated.



[Price: Free]

Microsoft’s OneNote is Microsoft’s foray into the note taking apps genre. It’s integrated into OneDrive similar to how Google Keep is integrated into Google Drive. It has a bunch of features including organization features, cross-platform support, widgets, Android Wear support, collaboration features, and support for voice, text, and photo additions to notes. It’s fairly powerful and a must-have application if you use Microsoft’s series of productivity apps. The only caveat is that it’s one of the more bloated note taking apps, so those looking for something more minimal may need to look elsewhere.



[Price: Free]

Simplenote, as the name implies, is one of the more simple note taking apps. It intentionally removes a lot of the features you’d see in other apps in favor of speed and to help keep the app lightweight. Unlike other minimal note taking apps, it does have some other features. It offers syncing between your devices and also an organization system that works off of tags and pins so you can quickly find the notes you’re looking for. It features a little bit of Material Design to bring it all together. All of it is also totally free.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Last and certainly not least on our list is SomNote. This note taking application has quite a few features and caters more to long-form note taking rather than simple things like grocery lists or reminders. It has a folder system for easy organization, a locking mechanism to keep things secure, and theming options. There is also a syncing feature so you can go back and forth between devices. You’ll likely want an app like this if you’re keeping a diary or journal, are writing down ideas for things like articles or novels, or even keeping track of projects. It’s a good, solid app that does what it says it does.



