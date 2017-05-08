MetroPCS tends to be ignored, but we have listed it as one of the carriers with the best unlimited data plans, as well as the best prepaid plans. There are plenty of smart reasons to stick with this T-Mobile-owned carrier, but choosing the right phone might be a more complicated task.

Looking for the best MetroPCS Android phones around? There’s actually quite a few on offer, but the bad news is most of them are actually pretty awful. Thankfully, there are a few phones worthy of picking up, both on the flagship and budget end of the spectrum. Let’s jump right in!

Editor’s note – This post was originally published in July of 2016. In our latest update (May 2017), we’ve added the Galaxy S8, ZTE ZMax Pro, and LG Stylo 2 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Following a successful launch of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, Samsung seemed to have a pretty good idea as to what users want in a smartphone. Solid battery life, high-res screens, impressive camera performance and more were all things the company achieved with the 2016 flagships. And while the Note 7 seemed to improve even more in those areas, overheating problems caused the device to enter total recall mode.

Now we get to see what Samsung has in store for us in 2017. It should come as no surprise that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus feature top-of-the-line specifications, great cameras and an all-new design that’s truly futuristic.

This time around, Samsung included a curved screen on both the S8 and S8 Plus, as well as a unique 18.5:9 aspect ratio that allows for a much more comfortable in-hand feel. The company even ditched its famous physical home button and included on-screen navigation keys (finally). Under the hood, these devices come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (or Exynos 8895, depending on the region), 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of on-board storage, and one of the latest versions of Android, 7.0 Nougat.

Samsung even launched a few extra accessories alongside the S8 that you should definitely consider checking out. The new Samsung DeX dock lets you use your S8 as a desktop computer, and there’s also a new Gear 360 camera that allows for shooting video in 4K and live streaming to YouTube. Of course, there’s also a new Galaxy S8-compatible Gear VR headset, complete with a controller for easier navigation.

All in all, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are two of the most promising smartphones launching in 2017. When it comes to Metro PCS phones however, the company only directly sells the standard Galaxy S8 and not its larger brother. The Galaxy S8 can be yours for $729.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S8

5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 resolution, 570 ppi

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 processor (depending on region)

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

12 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm, 155 g

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung did a killer job with their 2015 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Design-wise, many would say those two phones were close to perfect. The company forwent a plastic design and instead included glass front and back panels with an aluminum frame. They weren’t without their flaws, though. The S6 and S6 Edge didn’t offer expandable storage or removable batteries — two features Samsung has been known to include in all its smartphones for years.

Now the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have made their way to the masses, and they fix many of the problems the S6 line introduced last year. While they don’t offer removable batteries, Samsung included expandable storage on both handsets in case the 32 GB of on-board storage isn’t enough. Samsung mostly stuck to the same design this time around, though they did shrink down the camera bumps on the back and made the devices a little thicker to make room for larger batteries.

In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is a top-of-the-line smartphone. It comes with a Quad HD Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM, great 12 MP rear-facing camera and runs the latest version of Android. Samsung kept the S7 at a smaller 5.1 inches.

Seriously, this is an incredible smartphone. It is a little pricey at $649, but all in all, we think the high asking price is worth it.

Specs

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577 ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200 GB

12 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3000 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 mm, 152 g

Samsung Galaxy S6

While the Samsung Galaxy S6 might not be the latest and greatest from Samsung in 2016, it’s still a great handset that will provide a flagship level experience at a discount thanks to the arrival of its successor, the Galaxy S7. The Galaxy S6 brought with it a major overhaul to design and build quality – something that was definitely needed for the Samsung Galaxy S6 to better compete with the arguably more premium high-end smartphones on offer from the competition. A metal and glass unibody design allowed for the more elegant look and feel that is expected from a Samsung flagship, and worthy of the high price tag that the device commands, even if the changed build did result in previously staple features like expandable storage and replaceable batteries going by the wayside.

Despite the lack of microSD and removable battery, the Galaxy S6 is certainly not lacking in extras, with it retaining hardware features like a heart rate monitor and a fingerprint scanner, as well as a camera package that allows for one of the best smartphone camera experiences available even a year later. While replaceable batteries may no longer be available, Samsung also attempted to alleviate any battery life concerns you may have with the inclusion of fast charging and wireless charging capabilities.

The current price for the Samsung Galaxy S6 is $349.

Specs

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577 ppi

Samsung Exynos 7420 processor

3 GB of RAM

32/64/128 GB storage options, no microSD card expansion

16 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 2550 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8 mm, 138 g

Samsung Galaxy J7





The Galaxy J7 packs a 5.5-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 615 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of on-board storage, a 13 megapixel rear camera, and a 5 megapixel front-facing camera (complete with LED flash). It ships a removable 3000 mAh battery and Android 6.0 Marshmallow already pre-installed.

It should be noted, however, that this is not the Galaxy J7 2016 model that have been mentioned in recent months, but the original 2015 model. Pricing is set at $180.

Specs

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 720 x 1280 resolution, 267 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor

2 GB of RAM

16 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 128 GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Removable 3000 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

152.2 x 78.7 x 7.5 mm, 171 g

ZTE ZMAX Pro

If you are looking for a smartphone with a large display without breaking the bank, the ZTE ZMAX Pro is a great option. The device comes with a huge 6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor backed by 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of built-in storage that is further expandable, 13 MP and 5 MP rear and front-facing shooters, a 3,400 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The ZTE ZMAX Pro is priced at $179, but with the various add-ons and discounts that MetroPCS have on offer, the phone could be yours for as low as $99, which is a fantastic price point for all that it brings to the table.

Specs

6-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

1.5 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor

Adreno 405 GPU

2 GB RAM

32 GB storage, further expandable via microSD up to 128 GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

3,400 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

165.1 x 83.8 x 8.9 mm, 174.9 grams

LG Stylo 2 Plus

The LG Stylo 2 Plus comes with a large 5.7-inch display with a Full HD resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor backed by 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of on-board storage that is further expandable, a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing shooter, and a 2,900 mAh battery. The device features LG’s design language of old with a rear button layout that includes a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button, and giving the phone its name is a stylus that slots into the device at the top.

There aren’t many options when it comes to smartphones that come with a stylus, and while the Samsung Galaxy Note series requires a huge premium, the LG Stylo 2 Plus is a great option on the affordable side of things. After all available discounts and offers, the LG Stylo 2 Plus can be yours for as low as $129.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

Adreno 505 GPU

2 GB RAM

16 GB storage, further expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing camera

2,900 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

155 x 79.6 x 7.4 mm, 146 grams

How do like our list? Let us know your opinions in the comments!