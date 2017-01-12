Fitness trackers have come an extremely long way over the years. No longer are they glorified pedometers; they’re much more than that. Most standard fitness trackers nowadays can track your steps taken, distance traveled, how many calories you’ve burned for the day, and even your sleeping patterns. They’re handy little devices if you want a better look at how active you are throughout the day, and there are plenty to choose from.

We understand it can be a little daunting trying to choose which fitness tracker best suits your needs, so we’ve compiled a list of the best fitness trackers on the market. We’ve divided our list up into separate categories to help you narrow down your options. As always, if you feel like we missed something, be sure to tell us in the comment section below.

Without any further delay, here are the best fitness trackers you can buy right now.

Editor’s Note: We will update this list as more devices hit the market.

The best fitness tracker

Garmin vívosmart HR+

The best fitness tracker you can buy right now is the Garmin vívosmart HR+. It’s one of the most feature-packed, well-rounded wearables you’ll find.

For starters, it has a big touchscreen display that’s easy to read outdoors. And thanks to the larger screen, that means you’ll be able to view more information on the tracker itself without having to pick up your phone to open the Garmin app. It also has a waterproof rating of up to 50 meters, which is a feature many other trackers don’t offer.

The vívosmart HR+ is one of the most feature-packed, well-rounded wearables you'll find

How does it differ from our previous fitness tracking champion, the vívosmart HR? For starters, it comes with a built-in GPS while remaining just about the same size as its predecessor. The addition of a GPS brings some new running features like personal records, virtual pacer, Auto Pause, Auto Lap and walk/run mode. It will also track your activity and workouts automatically with Garmin’s powerful Move IQ technology, something the vívosmart HR does not offer.

The vívosmart HR+ has been around for a few months now, but it just recently dropped $50 in price. That brings the grand total to only $150, which is an absolute steal for what you’re getting here. With a built-in GPS, great water resistance rating, automatic activity recognition, and the company’s wonderful Auto Goal feature, the vívosmart HR+ is by far the best fitness tracker available in this price range.

Specs

Display: 1.0-inch LCD touchscreen display

Heart rate sensor: Yes, optical

GPS: Yes

Waterproof: Yes, 5 ATM (up to 50 meters)

Battery life: Up to 5 days

Notifications: Call, text, email, alarm, idle alerts and more

Colors: Black/Shark Fin Gray, Imperial Purple/Kona Purple, Midnight Blue/Bolt Blue

Runner-up

Fitbit Charge 2

If you’re buying a fitness tracker in this price range, it’s hard not to consider the Charge 2.

It’s clear Fitbit really focused on design when making the Charge 2. This device not only looks more like a piece of jewelry and less like a standard fitness tracker this time around, you also have the option to change out the bands if you’d like.

The Charge 2 also has a bigger display this time, meaning you get more room for smartphone notifications. Plus, Fitbit also introduced a few new features to the Charge 2 that should help users stay healthy and relaxed overtime: Cardio Fitness Level, which will give you a cardiovascular rating based on an estimate of your VO2 Max, and Relax, a new on-device guided breathing feature that will walk you through short breathing exercises to help you lower blood pressure, reduce stress and lessen anxiety.

Overall, it’s an all-around great fitness tracker, especially considering its $150 price point.

Specs

Display: 1.5-inch multi-line OLED tap display

Heart rate sensor: Yes, optical

GPS: No

Waterproof: Sweat, rain, and splash proof, but not waterproof

Battery life: Up to 5 days

Notifications: Text, call, calendar, alarm and idle alerts

Colors: Black, Blue, Plum, Teal, Lavender/Rose Gold, Black/Gunmetal

Honorable mention

Fitbit Alta

If you don’t need a fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor, you should get the Fitbit Alta. Not only is it affordable, it’s also one of the most attractive fitness trackers Fitbit has ever produced. It’s small enough to look like a bracelet on your wrist, and if you don’t like the standard rubber straps you can swap it out for a more premium metal or leather one.

It has most of the same features other Fitbit devices bring to the table like sleep tracking, automatic activity recognition and 5-day battery life. It doesn’t have a heart rate monitor, though, which some would see as a major negative on the spec sheet. With that said, heart rate monitors on wrist-mounted fitness trackers sometimes don’t provide the most accurate metrics, so this caveat should be taken with a grain of salt.

All in all, the Fitbit Alta does most of the things you’d want in a fitness tracker without the ugly aesthetics.

Specs

Display: OLED tap display

Heart rate sensor: No

GPS: No

Waterproof: Sweat, rain, and splash proof, but not waterproof

Battery life: Up to 5 days

Notifications: Text, call, calendar, alarm and idle alerts

Colors: Black, Blue, Plum, Teal

Best multisport fitness tracker

Garmin vívoactive HR

If you need something a little more powerful than our first few options, Garmin’s vívoactive HR might be for you. It’s not too expensive as far as multisport trackers go, and it comes with tons of useful features.

For starters, it will accurately track your daily activity when you go running, cycling, swimming and more, all thanks to the built-in GPS. Of course it also has an optical heart rate monitor that will help you keep tabs on your resting and active heart rate. One other thing to note – this thing is bulky. I had a hard time getting used to wearing it for an extended period of time, though I must say that the bigger screen is really nice for viewing your daily stats and notifications.

This isn’t the newest fitness tracker on the market. But if you need something with impressive GPS and heart rate tracking capabilities and are in the market for a multisport watch, you should definitely consider the vívoactive HR.

Specs

Display: Touchscreen

Heart rate sensor: Yes, optical

GPS: Yes

Waterproof: Yes, 5 ATM (up to 50 meters)

Battery life: Up to 8 days

Notifications: Call, text, email, alarm, idle alerts and more

Colors: Black (with interchangeable bands in Lava Red, Force Yellow and White)

Best stylish fitness tracker

Withings Activité Steel / Activité Pop

If you’re looking for a wearable that focuses on form over functionality, you should check out the Withings Activité Pop or Steel. No, these devices aren’t just analog watches, they’re also activity trackers.

They’re both comfortable to wear all day, and more importantly, they don’t look anything like the other fitness trackers on the market. They also come in a variety of different color options and styles, so you’re bound to find one that suits your needs. Both devices will track your steps taken, calories burned, sleep and much more. They’re also waterproof and come with a CR2025 button cell battery that will last up to 8 months at a time. Not bad!

The Withings Activité Steel sports a 316L stainless steel casing, while the Activité Pop looks a bit less premium and comes in more color options. These devices are available on Amazon for just $150 and $130, respectively.

Specs

Display: Analog

Heart rate sensor: No

GPS: No

Waterproof: Yes, 5 ATM (up to 50 meters)

Battery life: Up to 8 months

Notifications: Alarm

Steel colors: Black, White, Raspberry, Mineral, Evergreen, Khaki, Mocha, Yellow, Black Leather, Red Leather

Pop colors – Azure, Shark Grey, Sand, Pink

Runner-up

Garmin vívomove

The vívomove is Garmin’s first attempt at an analog fitness watch, and it’s quite a good attempt indeed.

Instead of featuring a separate step counting dial like on the Withings devices, Garmin has implemented a ‘move bar’ that fills up with each step you take. I really like this implementation, and it’s quite easy to see just how far away you are from achieving your daily step goal. Not only will it track your steps taken, it’ll also monitor your sleep.

It doesn’t have a heart rate monitor or GPS, and it won’t feed you smartphone notifications. It is waterproof, though, which is a feature many competitor products are missing. It also has an impressive battery life of about a year, so you’ll never have to charge the device; just replace the button cell battery and you’re good to go.

There are three models available, but you should definitely go with the Sport model (pictured above). It’s the cheapest and has the same functionality as the others.

Specs

Display: Analog

Heart rate sensor: No

GPS: No

Waterproof: Yes, 5 ATM (up to 50 meters)

Battery life: Up to 1 year

Notifications: No

Colors: Black, White

Best for notifications

Fitbit Blaze

The Blaze might not be our favorite Fitbit device out there, but it’s still darn good at a handful of things.

This is Fitbit’s most smartwatch-y device on the market. It has a touchscreen display, interchangeable bands, and it arguably looks more like a smartwatch than it does a fitness tracker. It can also feed you notifications from your smartphone via Bluetooth. You can get call, text and calendar notifications, though you aren’t able to get Facebook, Twitter, email or basically anything else. Not that anyone needs Twitter mentions on their wrists when they’re on a run, but the option would be nice, at least.

Other than notifications, the Blaze does a lot of other things right. It’ll get you 5 days of battery on a single charge, features a display that’s bright and clear enough to see outdoors, and it’s comfortable enough to wear all day. There are also leather and metal band options if you’re looking to wear it to work or out to dinner.

Specs

Display: 1.25-inch LCD

Heart rate sensor: Yes, optical

GPS: No

Waterproof: Sweat, rain, and splash proof, but not waterproof

Battery life: Up to 5 days

Notifications: Call, text, calendar and alarm

Colors: Black/Gunmetal, Black/Silver, Blue/Silver, Plum/Silver

Best budget-friendly fitness tracker

Garmin vívofit 3

Garmin’s vívofit 3 definitely won’t win any awards in the design department, but it does come with a surprisingly long feature set for its price.

It sports an always-on display, a battery that will last up to 1 year at a time, and also reminds you to move if you’re not on track to meet your step goal. It’s also waterproof up to 50 meters.

As you can see in the photo above, there are plenty of different strap options available as well. So if you aren’t a fan of the standard Black or White model, you can pick up a new strap that will make it look a little more like a bracelet and less like a fitness tracker.

Specs

Display: LED

Heart rate sensor: No

GPS: No

Waterproof: Yes, 5 ATM (up to 50 meters)

Battery life: Up to 1 year

Notifications: Idle alerts

Colors: Black, White, Camo

Runner-up

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

If you’re looking for an activity tracker for around $30, you should get the Xiaomi Mi Band 2.

Xiaomi’s third attempt at a fitness tracker might not be the best on the market, but it does excel in a few key areas. It’ll track your steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and even your sleep. It also has an optical heart rate monitor that can help you keep track of your resting heart rate. It also comes with an IP67 waterproof rating and a battery that will last up to 20 days on a single charge.

While the Mi Fit companion app isn’t the greatest and the display can be hard to read at times, the Mi Band 2 is still a great option for those looking to keep an eye on their daily activity.

Specs

Display: .42-inch OLED

Heart rate sensor: Yes, optical

GPS: No

Waterproof: Yes, IP67

Battery life: Up to 20 days

Notifications: Call, text, alarm, idle alerts and more

Colors:

So there you have it, the best fitness trackers on the market right now! How did you like our list? Did we leave anything out? If so, let us know in the comments!