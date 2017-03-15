Fitbit, currently one of the most well-known names in the fitness tracking world, has seven different trackers on sale right now. Which one is right for you? Should you pick up one of the new fashion-forward devices like the Alta or Blaze, or should you consider an older one like the Surge or Charge 2?

With devices ranging anywhere from $60-$250, there’s certainly a wide range of options from which to choose. So with that said, read on to find out which Fitbit is right for you.

Related: The best fitness trackers

Upcoming

Fitbit Alta HR

2016’s Fitbit Alta is still one of our favorite fitness trackers on the market, and now Fitbit is back with an upgraded model. The new Fitbit Alta HR brings an optical heart rate sensor, an improved design, and a bevy of new sleep tracking features, all for just $150.

With the Alta HR, you’ll get to take advantage of two new sleep features, Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights. Sleep Stages utilizes the heart rate sensor to estimate the amount of time you spend in light, deep and REM sleep, as well as the time you spend awake each night. Sleep Insights, on the other hand, uses all the data your Fitbit collects to provide personalized guidance on how to better improve your sleep. Of course, these new sleeping features aren’t exclusive to the Alta HR; Sleep Stages will work with the Alta HR, Blaze and Charge 2, while Sleep Insights will be available with all Fitbit devices that track sleep. Both features are coming to the Fitbit app in Spring 2017.

Read more: Fitbit Alta HR specs, price, release date and everything else you should know

The last big change with the Alta HR is the redesigned strap. If you read my Fitbit Alta review, you’d know that one of my least favorite parts of that fitness tracker was the strap. Now Fitbit has added a more watch-like clasp to this device, which I am very happy about.

Feel free to check out the Alta HR at the Amazon link below. It’s retailing for just shy of $150, and a bunch of leather and metal bands are also available if you’re not keen on the silicon one.

Best all-around Fitbit device

Fitbit Charge 2

If you’re buying a fitness tracker in this price range, it’s hard not to consider the Charge 2.

It’s clear Fitbit really focused on design when making the Charge 2. This device not only looks more like a piece of jewelry and less like a standard fitness tracker this time around, you also have the option to change out the bands if you’d like.

The Charge 2 also has a bigger display this time, meaning you get more room for smartphone notifications. Plus, Fitbit also introduced a few new features to the Charge 2 that should help users stay healthy and relaxed overtime: Cardio Fitness Level, which will give you a cardiovascular rating based on an estimate of your VO2 Max, and Relax, a new on-device guided breathing feature that will walk you through short breathing exercises to help you lower blood pressure, reduce stress and lessen anxiety.

Overall, it’s an all-around great fitness tracker, especially considering its sub-$150 price point.

Best all-around Fitbit device (runner up)

Fitbit Alta

This is the Fitbit you should buy if you don’t need a heart rate monitor.

Fitbit released two new products this year — the Blaze and the Alta. With a fashion-forward design, these two products mark the beginning of a more stylish future for the company. The Alta, in particular, looks great with just a silicone band, but you can also buy a metal or leather band separately if you’d like it to look a little more high end.

More: Fitbit Alta review

Aside from looks, the Alta comes with all the same activity tracking features as the other devices on this list. It doesn’t have a heart rate monitor, though, nor does it have a GPS. So what makes it so special? While it doesn’t have a ton of extras, this is one of the best all-around trackers on our list. It’s great at just about everything — step, distance, calorie and sleep tracking. It also comes with a big display that’s incredibly easy to read in outdoor light, which is a huge plus in our book.

Everything but the kitchen sink

Fitbit Surge

Need a Fitbit with GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring and much more? The Surge may be your best bet.

Instead of calling it a simple fitness tracker, Fitbit refers to the Surge as a fitness super watch… and that’s not actually too far off. It features a touchscreen display, continuous heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking capabilities, music control and notifications and all the other fitness tracking features other Fitbit devices have. It might be a little big for some folks out there, but if you want something with this many features and are serious about tracking your workouts, the Surge will definitely do the trick.

You can find the Fitbit Surge on Amazon for a little over $200 nowadays. And considering the price of other GPS-enabled devices out there, this is pretty much a steal.

See also: Best GPS running watches

Best for notifications

Fitbit Blaze

The Blaze might not be our favorite Fitbit device out there, but it’s still darn good at a handful of things.

This is Fitbit’s most smartwatch-y device on the market. It has a touchscreen display, interchangeable bands, and it arguably looks more like a smartwatch than it does a fitness tracker. It can also feed you notifications from your smartphone via Bluetooth. You can get call, text and calendar notifications, though you aren’t able to get Facebook, Twitter, email or basically anything else. Not that anyone needs Twitter mentions on their wrists when they’re on a run, but the option would be nice, at least.

More: Fitbit Blaze review

Other than notifications, the Blaze does a lot of other things right. It’ll get you 5 days of battery on a single charge, features a display that’s bright and clear enough to see outdoors, and it’s comfortable enough to wear all day. There are also leather and metal band options if you’re looking to wear it to work or out to dinner.

Best on a budget

Fitbit Flex 2

The Fitbit Flex 2 is a well-designed fitness tracker with a lot of neat features that serves as an introduction to Fitbit’s excellent software and ecosystem. It’s a small, convenient device that can take on any look to match your style and will easily survive a dip in the pool. While it might lack advanced features, it is nevertheless smarter than you might expect thanks to the highly capable app and brilliant activity autodetection.

This device isn’t perfect, though. Serious gym rats will be disappointed at the lack of tracking for strength workouts, battery life could be longer and the notifications are somewhat pointless in most situations.

Read and watch: Fitbit Flex 2 review

But if you like the svelte and versatile design and you’re just looking for something that will reliably track your steps and activity, then you might not need those extra features anyway. And in that case, the Fitbit Flex 2 is probably one of the best basic trackers available.

You can purchase it on Amazon in Black, Lavender and Magenta color options for just $79.95.

Fitbit One

Aren’t interested in a wrist-mounted Fitbit? The One is for you.

Announced way back in September 2012, the Fitbit One is definitely not the newest out there. It still has some notable features, though, and the price is under $100 — perfect for those interested in testing the fitness tracking waters. It sports a clip design that allows the device to be clipped pretty much anywhere. Whether it’s on your shirt, bra, in your pocket or on your belt, the One should stay put no matter what you do throughout the day.

The Fitbit One can track your steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, floors climbed, active minutes and even your sleep. It has a built-in silent alarm, too. Fitbit is offering the One for about $100, but you can find it on Amazon for about $75 these days.

It should also be noted that Fitbit also has another budget-friendly device called the Zip. The Zip is another clip on device, but doesn’t have sleep tracking, a silent alarm, nor can it track your floors climbed. It’s also not too much cheaper than the One, which is why we decided not to feature this device on our list.

So there you have it — our guide to all things Fitbit! Are we missing something? Have you tried Fitbit products in the past? If so, what are your experiences? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Next: The most common Fitbit problems and how to fix them