

Humans have been fishing as long as we’ve existed. We do it for sport, for recreation, and many still do it for food. In this day and age, not everyone has the time to pack up their gear and head out to the nearest lake or river. The good news is that those people still have some options if they want to catch some fish, although we admit it’ll never be as good as the real thing. Here are the best fishing games on Android!

3DCARP Price: $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY 3DCARP is one of the few pay-once fishing games. It features eight lakes and four rivers where you can catch up to 28 different varieties of fish. There are a ton of minor details that set this game apart from its peers. Certain fish will jump out of the water once hooked, you can use bait boats, and even climb trees to help you find more fish. It's not the most popular fishing game out there. However, it seems like one of the most solid fishing games available right now. Just make sure you try it out before the refund period ends. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Ace Fishing: Wild Catch Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Ace Fishing is one of the most popular fishing games out there. The features for this one include the ability to customize your fishing tackle, travel to a variety of places, catch a variety of fish, and more. There is also a global leaderboard to see how your catches compare to the world. Catching a fish isn’t particularly difficult, but the mechanics are fun. There are even a couple of basic fishing tactics required to catch fish. It is a freemium game. That is by far the worst thing about it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Fishing Break Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Fishing Break is a simpler fishing game. In this one, players will be catching hundreds of different fish from eight different locations. You’ll also have achievements to earn, leaderboards to climb, and quick, but challenging game play. The graphics are simple, but that's okay. In fact, realism might actually make this game worse. It's the kind of game you play while waiting in line at the store or for commercials to end. As long as you don't mind that, it's a fun game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Fishing Diary Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Fishing Diary is old but it’s still one of the better fishing games available. The developers have kept the game relatively updated. The premise is simple. You have a cannon and fishing tackle. Your job is to get as many fish as possible. The game also has power ups to make the catching easier. You'll be able to shock fish and throw bombs to catch them. It's an odd style, but the mechanics are solid. It's a freemium casual game. Thus, it's really only good for short play periods. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Fishing Hook Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Fishing Hook is one of those fishing games that tries to focus on realism. It’s a fairly basic game at its core. You’ll spend most of your time out on a virtual boat with your line in the water. The mechanics are a little weird. They aren't overly difficult, though. The game also features challenge fish, achievements, rankings, and support for up to 16 languages. It has some unusual bugs regarding permissions and the Galaxy Note 5. However, for most, it should be a positive experience. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

iFishing Price: $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY iFishing made its debut on iOS but eventually made its way on to Android. It bills itself as a fishing simulator rather than a fishing game. Its goal is to be as realistic as possible. In our expert opinion, they didn’t do a bad job. The game contains 15 lakes in total along with three difficulty levels and various game modes to play. You’ll also have access to various types of fish, tackle, and some additional stuff like a fish finder to make the experience a little more authentic. It’s a pay-once game which is refreshing to see. It's also one of those rare pay-once fishing games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Let's Fish: Sport Fishing Game Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Let's Fish is one of the bigger fishing games. It features over 60 locations and 650 species of fish. There is also a ton of fishing tackle to collect and use. Unlike most, this game also features an online multiplayer mode. That does include the usual things like leaderboards. However, it also includes a PvP fishing duel mode as well. It's something a little bit different from most. The downside is that it's a freemium game. That means the PvP is probably a little bit pay-to-win. It's a strong showing overall as long as you don't mind the freemium stuff. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Master Bass Angler Price: Free / Up to $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Master Bass Angler is one of the better arcade fishing games. Unlike simulators, it doesn't make you wait very long to do things. Fish bite practically right after you cast the line. The game features several locations from around the United States, various upgrades to your equipment, and more. It also has no registration required. The freemium strategy is actually really nice with this one. It has an energy system and advertising. However, you can eliminate both with a single in-app purchase. That's a lot better than having to do it more than once. There is also an online multiplayer. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Rapala Fishing Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Rapala Fishing is an arcade style fishing game developed by Concrete Software along with Rapala. It aims for a more realistic experience. It's not perfect, but it doesn't do badly either. You’ll also get to play as often as you want. The developers boast that there are no energy bars, timers, or anything like that. It's still a freemium game, though, so don't think you're getting off too easy. There are also daily tournaments, various activities, and other things to do. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Ridiculous Fishing Price: $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Ridiculous Fishing is one of the most popular pay-once arcade fishing games out there. It features retro style graphics and simple mechanics that allow you to just get in there and get fishing. It’s a fairly simple game where you toss your lure in and try to hook as many fish as you can when you drag it back up. There are also items that you can unlock, hats, and even some fun and absurd tackle options. It’s $2.99 but there are no in-app purchases. The only downside is that the game's last update was in 2015. That means it may not work with all current devices. Make sure you test it inside of the refund time if you buy it! DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

