

Faxing is essentially the physical version of email. You pop some stuff into a machine and it prints out at a machine somewhere else. It’s dying technology because email is way better. However, there are some uses for it. Some companies and government entities still require you to fax things from time to time. Thus, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that you’ll need one. Otherwise, why would you be here? You can send faxes using your Android device for fairly cheap. Here are the best fax apps for Android. Please note, there isn’t a way to send free faxes on mobile. There are some websites that can though if you’re patient enough to deal with it.

CamScanner Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $49.99 per year CamScanner bills itself as an all-in-one productivity app. It's mainly a document scanner app. You can scan in documents, forms, receipts, etc. One of the options you have once you've done so is to send that document through a fax. The prices are fairly reasonable. You can fax it to over 30 countries. It may give you a free fax or two to check it out. However, we burned all of our new user perks years ago. It's a good all-in-one solution for turning a physical document into a digital one and faxing it where it needs to go. It's definitely one of the best fax apps.

FaxFile Price: Free with in-app purchases FaxFile is one of a few competent fax apps. It features a simple interface and cheap prices. You simply fill out the recipient and sender information, pay for your fax, and then send it on its way. It supports PDF files as well as JPEG and PNG files. The app works with a credit system. You can purchase credits for set amounts of money. You spend the credits when you fax things. There is also a subscription available for unlimited faxing every month. Users have complained about a few hiccups here and there. However, it seems to work well in general. The developers suggest calling the fax number to ensure that it's picking up calls before wasting your money sending a fax.

Genius Fax Price: Free with in-app purchases Genius Fax is a companion app to the popular Genius Scan. The workflow is that you use the scan app to put your documents into your phone. You then use the fax app to fax it out. You can also pull files from Dropbox, Google Drive, or any other app. People can also receive faxes if they need to. Here's how it works. You have to spend money to fax. However, you can also spend money to temporarily rent a fax number to receive faxes from others. Renting a number can last for one, three, or six months. You can add months if you need them. It and Genius Scan are a good one-two punch.

MobiFax Price: Free with in-app purchases MobiFax is one of those fax apps that has been around for a while. It looks like it too. This app could use a serious UI overhaul. However, it's saving grace is that it works pretty well. It boasts support for dozens of country. The prices are usually pretty reasonable per page. Like most it should support PDF and JPEG file formats. Other than that, it's a simple, lightweight app that should just work. It hasn't had a lot of users, though. Thus, there may be some bugs here and there.

Tiny Fax Price: Free with in-app purchases Tiny Fax works alongside Tiny Scanner as another good one-two duo. Tiny Scanner lets you scan items into your phone. Then, Tiny Fax lets you fax them where they need to go. It has a simple interface. It's also closer to modern than most other fax apps. You can archive documents after you fax them for future reference. You can also pull from email or cloud storage to send faxes. It works on a credits system. US and Canada faxes cost 10 credits per page while international faxes cost 15. That's between $0.25-$0.50 depending on how many credits you buy at once. It's one of the more popular fax apps.

