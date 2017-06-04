Faxing is essentially the physical version of email. You pop some stuff into a machine and it prints out at a machine somewhere else. It’s dying technology because email is way better. However, there are some uses for it. Some companies and government entities still require you to fax things from time to time. Thus, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that you’ll need one. Otherwise, why would you be here? You can send faxes using your Android device for fairly cheap. Here are the best fax apps for Android. Please note, there isn’t a way to send free faxes on mobile. There are some websites that can though if you’re patient enough to deal with it.
If we missed any great fax apps, tell us about them in the comments below! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!