While many folks can get by with a single-SIM handset, there’s something to be said about the flexibility that is afforded to you when you have a dual-SIM device. A dual-SIM setup allows you to not only potentially have two different phone numbers but you can also have one SIM for data, another SIM for calling and text, and you can more easily travel abroad without having to remove your primary SIM card.

Typically manufacturers do not make dual-SIM versions of all their phones, instead they usually create dual-SIM models for phones that are popular in international markets. Sorted by price, on this page is where you will find our list of the best dual-SIM Android phones currently available. We will keep this list up to date as new phones are released, and as always please share your thoughts on what you think the best dual sim Android phone is.

Editor's note – We will be updating this list as more devices hit the market.

LG G6 (H870DS)

Throughout 2016, the LG G5 struggled to take on the Galaxy S7, HTC 10 and all the other flagships released that year. It’s not a bad phone, per se, it just lacks the level of polish we normally expect from top-tier smartphones nowadays. The phone would have been more widely accepted if it nailed the modular implementation, but unfortunately the whole module-swapping process was wonky and the three “Friends” that launched with the G5 weren’t all that appealing. With the G6, LG has gone back to the basics.

Certainly the most standout feature on the G6 is its 5.7-inch Quad HD LCD display, with its interesting aspect ratio of 18:9 and rounded corners. It also comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a dual Nano SIM card slot, plenty of on-board storage, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and dual 13 MP rear cameras. It’s worth noting that not all LG G6s are created equal. For example, the G6 that’s coming to the U.S. is the only variant that supports wireless charging, while the Hi-Fi Quad DAC is exclusive to South Korea and certain markets in Asia. What’s more, the G6 with 64 GB of storage is only available in a handful of markets.

This isn’t a phone that introduces a bunch of gimmicky features that you’ll never use. It’s simply a solid, well-built smartphone that nails the main areas users care most about.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2880 x 1440 resolution, 564 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

Dual 13 MP rear cameras, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm, 163 g

Samsung Galaxy S7 (G930FD) and S7 Edge (G935FD)

Samsung did a killer job with their 2015 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Design-wise, many would say those two phones were close to perfect. The company forwent a plastic design and instead included glass front and back panels with an aluminum frame. They weren’t without their flaws, though. The S6 and S6 Edge didn’t offer expandable storage or removable batteries — two features Samsung has been known to include in all its smartphones for years.

Now the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have made their way to the masses, and they fix many of the problems the S6 line introduced last year. While they don’t offer removable batteries, Samsung included expandable storage on both handsets in case the 32 GB of on-board storage isn’t enough. Samsung mostly stuck to the same design this time around, though they did shrink down the camera bumps on the back and made the devices a little thicker to make room for larger batteries.

In terms of specs, these are top-of-the-line smartphones. They come with Quad HD Super AMOLED displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processors, 4 GB of RAM, great 12 MP rear-facing cameras and run the latest version of Android. Instead of featuring the same screen sizes this time around though, Samsung kept the S7 at a smaller 5.1 inches, while the S7 Edge has been bumped up to a larger 5.5-inch panel.

Seriously, these are some incredible smartphones. They are a little pricey, but all in all, we think the high asking price is worth it.

Specs

Samsung Galaxy S7 (G930FD)

5.1-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577 ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

12 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

142.4 x 69.6 x 7.9 mm, 152 g

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (G935FD)

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534 ppi

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 200 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

12 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,600 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm, 157 g

OnePlus 3T

We weren’t expecting OnePlus to release another new flagship in 2016, but it happened. If you were a fan of the OnePlus 3, you’ll certainly love the OnePlus 3T.

With its powerful Snapdragon 821 processor backed by 6 GB of RAM, the 3T absolutely flies through web browsing, gaming and most other everyday tasks. It also has a bigger battery this time around (3,400 mAh to be exact), which is more than enough to get you through a full day of use on a single charge. In addition, the 3T now sports 16 MP rear and front-facing camera sensors, a dual-SIM card slot, plenty of on-board storage, and a fast front-facing fingerprint sensor on the front.

Basically the OnePlus 3T is a better OnePlus 3, and we’re certainly not complaining. You can buy it from OnePlus’ website in Gunmetal, Soft Gold and Midnight Black color options.

Specs

5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 401 ppi

2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

6 GB of RAM

64/128 GB of on-board storage, no microSD card expansion

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

16 MP rear camera, 16 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,400 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm, 158 g

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

If you love Huawei’s Mate 9 but need something a bit smaller, look no further. Huawei’s new P10 and P10 Plus feature improved software, a new-and-improved dual camera setup, and top-tier specs.

The P10 and P10 Plus are the first devices to launch with Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 interface on top of Android 7.0 Nougat. Compared to EMUI 5 on the Mate 9, Huawei says the improved interface brings some notable performance improvements, as well as a smarter theming engine that will adapt to the color of your phone.

Under the hood, these devices sport the Kirin 960 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and microSD expansion. Plus, both phones come with dual 12 and 20 MP rear-facing camera setups (co-developed with Leica, of course), with optical image stabilization. Both devices also have Leica-branded 8 MP front cameras.

Unfortunately you’re going to have a hard time getting your hands on one of these bad boys if you live in the United States. Huawei currently has plans to bring the P10 lineup to around 30 different countries in March, but the U.S. isn’t on that list. You can probably import one from another country if you’d like, but be prepared to pay a little extra if you’re going that route.

Specs

Huawei P10

5.1-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 431 ppi

Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 960 processor

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

Dual 20 and 12 MP rear cameras, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,200 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

145.3 x 69.3 x 6.98 mm, 145 g

Huawei P10 Plus

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 534 ppi

Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 960 processor

4/6 GB of RAM

64/128 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

Dual 20 and 12 MP rear cameras, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,750 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

153.5 x 74.2 x 6.98 mm, 165 g

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei has done a great job at making its way to the mainstream over the past few years – first with the Huawei P9, and now with the Mate 9.

With a big 5.9-inch display, powerful Kirin 960 processor, dual-SIM capabilities, and an impressive camera setup, the Mate 9 may be one of the best big phones of the year. While its display is ‘only’ 1080p and its software is a bit odd sometimes, we still think the high price tag is worth it. If you’re after a smartphone that offers exceptional battery life and incredible performance, the standard Mate 9 delivers in spades. If money is no object and you want a smartphone that is unattainable to most customers, the Porsche Design Mate 9 might be worth your while.

Specs

5.9-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 373 ppi

Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 960 processor

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

Dual 20 and 12 MP rear cameras, 8 MP front camera

Non-removable 4,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

156.9 x 78.9 x 7.9 mm, 190 g

LG V20 (H990DS)

The V20 is basically the phone for power users. It has a a big Quad HD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, plenty of RAM and on-board storage, dual 16 MP rear-facing cameras, and a removable 3,200 mAh battery. Of course, the unique Second Screen makes a return this year, along with the addition of Quad DAC, military standard durability, and it’s already running Android 7.0 Nougat.

If top-of-the-line specs and an impressive feature set is what you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with the V20.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 513 ppi Secondary display: 2.1-inch IPS LCD display with 160 x 1040 resolution, 513 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

Dual 16 and 8 MP rear cameras, 5 MP front camera

Removable 3,200 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

159.7 x 78.1 x 7.6 mm, 174 g

ZTE Axon 7

ZTE’s Axon Pro from 2015 was a good phone, but it fell short in a few key areas. It came to market with only one storage option, no expandable memory, and the dual camera setup on the back of the device felt a bit gimmicky. Not only does the company’s latest flagship fix all of those problems, it brings much more to the table.

It has a big 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, the latest Snapdragon processor, plenty of RAM, multiple storage options, and yes, expandable memory up to 256 GB. It also sports some killer front-facing speakers, all-day battery life, a great camera, and a sleek, attractive design. While certain parts of the software could use a little more polish, the ZTE Axon 7 goes toe-to-toe with the best in the Android market. It’s also inexpensive at only $400, making this an even more attractive option for folks looking to score a solid flagship device.

Specs

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 538 ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

4/6 GB of RAM

64/128 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual-SIM (Nano, dual standby)

20 MP front camera, 8 MP rear camera

Non-removable 3,250 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

151.7 x 75 x 7.9 mm, 175 g

So there you have it – our picks for the best dual-SIM options Android has to offer at the moment. Did we miss anything? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

