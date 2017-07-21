

Clock apps were among the first apps available. After all, smartphones are excellent for telling time. You always have it on you. Phones have evolved a lot. Clock apps have too, but not nearly as much. They’re still great ways to just tell the time. Here are the best clock apps and clock widgets on Android! There are many types of clock apps. We’ll try to include as much variety as possible!

1Weather Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY 1Weather isn't what you'd normally think of when thinking of clock apps. However, 1Weather has one of the best clock and weather widgets that we've seen. It's neutral and configurable. It should work with most phone themes. The widget is also fairly modern. The app is also a very decent weather app. It does the usual stuff like showing forecasts, current weather, and radar. All of the app's features are free. You can pay the optional $1.99 to remove advertising if you want. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Alarm Clock for Heavy Sleepers is an app of no surprises. It's an alarm clock app for people who are heavy sleepers. It allows you to set multiple alarms. Each alarm can have its own custom settings. It also comes with Android Wear support, location-specific alarms, and more. They also feature snooze challenge puzzles. Essentially, you have to wake up and solve a puzzle before the alarm turns off. You can download the app for free. The pro version will run you a scant $1.99. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Alrm Clock for Me Price: $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Alarm Clock for Me is of the better clock apps. You can set an unlimited number of alarms. It also comes with other basics like a sleep timer. Some of its more unique features include a nightstand mode so you can use your phone or tablet as a digital clock at your bedside. Additionally, there are some themes, weather information, a brightness slider, a flashlight toggle, and more. What makes this great is that you can use it at night for pretty much everything you'd need to use it for at night. The $0.99 in-app purchase will remove ads. Everything else is free to use. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Alarm Clock Xtreme Price: Free / Up to $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Alarm Clock Xtreme is another one of the more excellent alarm clock apps. It has a variety of alarms. That includes music, a crescendo alarm, and more. It also comes with an extra large snooze button in case you're not ready to wake up yet. The app also features math problems to try to wake you up during an alarm. It also comes with a timer, simple sleep tracking, and more. You can get rid of the ads by purchasing the pro version. It's an all-around strong performer in this space. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Beautiful Widgets Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Beautiful Widgets is one of the best clock apps for those who like widgets. It features a variety of clock widgets in a variety of styles and colors. There are a bunch of themes that you can download and use as well. The app also comes with weather widgets, weather and clock combo widgets, toggle switches, and much more. There are themes. They aren't always great. However, there are some modern designs to choose from as well. You can try it out for free or get everything for $1.99. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Big Digital Clock Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Big Digital Clock is self-explanatory. It's a big, digital clock. This is useful for those who want to have a digital clock on their nightstand or coffee table. It otherwise doesn't have much practical use. You can change the color to almost whatever you want. It can also handle landscape or portrait mode pretty well. There is even an option to move the clock around the screen to prevent burn-in on phones that have that problem. It's completely free with no in-app purchases and no advertising. That's a great deal for one of the simplest, but best clock apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Clock Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Clock is probably the most stable of the clock apps. It can do all the basic stuff you'd expect out of a clock app. It includes a stopwatch, timer, clock, and alarm. The alarms are easy enough to set. The stopwatch and timers are both very easy to use. The app also has Material Design. That means it look and works delightfully. There is also Android Wear support as well as a World Clock feature. There aren't a ton of features. However, it helps keep the app feeling lightweight. It's a good choice for those who just need a simple clock app. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

HD WIdgets Price: $0.99 / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY HD Widgets is one of the most popular clock widgets out there. It works a lot like Beautiful Widgets. There is a collection clock widgets, clock and weather combo widgets, toggles, and more. They can be themed to suit your tastes. The main app has a decent selection of themes. You can also buy the Kairo and Colourform add-ons ($0.99 each) for additional theming options. The integrated weather app is also pretty decent. It sources both AccuWeather and Weather Underground. It's one of the better clock apps for widgets. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Timely Alarm Clock Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Timely is one of the most popular clock apps ever. It went viral when it came out. The developers used to give away free premium upgrades to people who shared. You can just imagine the spam storm that caused. Anyway, Google eventually bought Timely and made it free. It features a gorgeous interface. The center screen is the clock. You can swipe to the left screen to find alarms. The right screen houses the timer. It's all very simple. There are themes to configure it. It's doesn't do much aside from the three basic things. However, it is fun to look at and it's free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

UCCW Price: Free / $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Are you having trouble finding good clock apps with good widgets? Then why not try making your own? UCCW allows you to make your own customizable widgets. It takes a minute to get used to. However, you can make pretty much whatever you want. The editor is easy enough to use. Many people upload their skins somewhere. You can download them and use them instead of making your own if you prefer. It still has the occasional bug. Things like this generally do. Zooper Widget used to be another good one in this space. However, its last update was in 2015. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

