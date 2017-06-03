

Chess is one of the oldest board games that people still play. You can play relaxing games with friends or you can engage with a very active competitive chess community. What’s really great about chess is that it’s easy to learn and difficult to master. You can learn new things about this game years after first starting out. If you’re here to find some chess, here are the best chess games for Android!

Chess Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Chess by AI Factory Limited is one of the most popular chess games on mobile. It has all of the basic stuff. It also includes 12 levels of difficulty, casual and pro play modes, achievements, leaderboards, and even cloud saving. The interface is simple. However, there are eight chess board themes. The free version has no in-app purchases, but it does have ads. You can buy the $0.99 version to remove them. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Chess - Play and Learn Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Chess - Play and Learn bills itself as one of those all-in-one chess games. You can play alone or challenge people online. There are also a couple of game modes that you can play. Additionally, the game comes with over 50,000 chess puzzles, lessons, and difficulties to help improve your game. It also has over 20 themed boards, pieces, and backgrounds. It even has articles and forums for further interaction and education. There are some lag and connection issues from time to time and it is a freemium game. However, the pros far outweigh the cons. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Chess Tactics Pro Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Chess Tactics Pro is unlike most chess games. There isn't much in the way of standard chess. However, it does have tons of chess puzzles. It features offline puzzle packs (available as in-app purchases), daily online puzzles, and more. It claims the difficulty of some challenges can get to ELO 2000+ and that's about as far up as it goes. It's a good way to challenge your skills and learn some new tactics. The game is free to download. You can purchase additional content through in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Chess With Friends Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Chess With Friends is one of the most popular online free chess games. The game gives you the option to play against friends or random people online. There is also a practice mode to learn the finer points of the game. The game also features an in-game chat, game replays, and support for multiple games at once. The game bills itself as a more leisure chess game. Thus, don't expect tournament levels of play all the time. However, the game does give an ELO rating so you know what you're up against. It's free to download and play, although you can buy extra stuff through in-app purchases if you want. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

CT-ART Price: Free / $7.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY CT-ART is among the best chess games for those who want to learn. It features 2,200 basic exercises, 1,800 auxiliary exercises, and 50 topics to learn. Each exercise has a different goal and is meant to teach you a different tactic. Additionally, the game will keep track of your ELO improvement as you progress through the app. It might be better classified as an instructional app rather than a game. However, learning all the little tactics does actually require you to play chess. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

DroidFish Chess Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Droidfish is a port of the popular Stockfish chess engine with a GUI over top. It comes with a metric ton of power user features. That includes PGN, FEN, and EPD support. It also has support for Syzygy and Gaviota tablebases and support for other engine apps. Like most, you can adjust the difficulty by changing the strength of the engine. This is one of those chess games that serious chess players enjoy using. It's also completely free with no in-app purchases or advertising. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

iChess Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY iChess is one of those chess games for casual players. It plays a lot like Chess Tactics Pro. You'll mostly be completing chess related puzzles. All puzzles are offline and you can even bring your own. It supports PGN puzzle files, but not CBH. The puzzles arrange themselves by difficulty. There are three total difficulties to choose from. The free version contains advertising while the pro version does not. Otherwise, both versions are identical. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

lichess Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY lichess is another one of the most popular chess games on mobile. Its main premise is playing chess online against other players. With 150,000 players, it's not hard to find a match. It also has several game modes, tournaments, and you can see your game stats. You can also play offline against a computer if you so choose. The app also boasts being available in 80 languages. Its biggest draw is the price. It's free with no ads or in-app purchases. The app is also open source. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Play Magnus Chess Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Play Magnus Chess is what the title says it is. It features a chess engine that is tuned to play a lot like chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. The game features the ability to choose Magnus' age and the engine tunes itself to play like he did at that age. This also serves as a difficulty selection since he did improve as he got older. According to the app description, some players may even qualify to play Magnus himself. That may just be marketing doing its thing though. It's still one of the better chess games either way. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Real Chess Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Real Chess is among the best looking chess games out there. It features a 3D board that looks nice. The game also features online multiplayer, an in-game chat, and various board themes. You can also play in 2D if the 3D board is too distracting. It boasts 2400 difficulty levels, hints for beginners, and support for both landscape and portrait mode. It works well for the most part. It's great for casual players, but the more hardcore may end up with something a little less flashy. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

