Battery saving is a land of snake oil and half solutions. It truly is difficult to find an application that actually saves you battery since most battery saver measures are manual, including turning the brightness on your screen down, turning of mobile data when you’re not using it, and other tried and true methods. In many cases, it’s just a task manager with a battery saver name that can actually use more battery life than it’ll ever actually save. However, there are a few apps that can help out so let’s check out the best battery saver apps for Android. Please note that a couple of these are for root users only since root access can really help with battery saving measures.

amplify best battery saving apps for androidAmplify (root only)

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]
Amplify is a root-only application that gives you all kinds of control over various things that can save you battery life. With it, you can put a stop to wake locks (apps that wake up your device constantly, like Facebook), with the ability to control apps, alarms, and other services that could be draining your battery. The app is based on Material Design and it’s very easy to use, even for the non-tech savvy. It’s free to download with a pro version that adds additional features.

battery saver 2016 best battery saving apps for androidBattery Saver 2016

[Price: Free]
Battery Saver 2016 seems to shed all of the snake oil nonsense and sticks to the tried and true methods of helping you save battery life. The app will monitor other apps and let you know which ones are draining your battery more than they should be. It also contains toggles for WiFi, mobile data, GPS, Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, and others so you can manage your device’s sensors and radios to help you not use what you don’t need to use. There is even a brightness slider so you can turn your screen brightness down. It’s true that 90% of this is accessible in your Android Settings menu, but this is a fun little way to see all of it on one screen and it’s entirely free to use.

greenify best battery saver appsGreenify

[Price: Free]
Greenify is an app that can be used by root users or by non-root users alike. It’s kind of like Amplify in that it gives you detailed information about the applications that are waking up your device, how often they’re waking up your device, and how much time they spend once they initiate. For non-root users, you can use this information to start controlling the apps that cause problems while root users can start the Greenify service to make sure these apps stop waking up your device. It’s completely free to use, although there is an optional donate version if you want to support development.

gsam battery monitor best battery saving apps for androidGSam Battery Monitor

[Price: Free / $2.49]
GSam Battery Monitor is a comprehensive battery monitoring app that shows you what’s draining your device’s battery life. Its key feature is called App Sucker, where it takes a look at all the apps that are draining your battery so you can identify which ones are causing the problem. You can then take steps to make that app stop being such a drain on your battery. It’ll show you details on wake locks, wake time, and even CPU and sensor usage so you can see what’s really using what.

Servicely best battery saving apps for androidServicely (root only)

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]
Servicely is a root-only application that aims to keep apps and services from running at the system level. The premise is easy to understand. You go through the application and find the apps that likely cause tons of wake locks and battery drain (looking at you, Facebook). Servicely then shuts those services down and prevents them opening back up which should, in theory, save you battery life. It has a slick interface and the core features are all free to use. It also comes with customization settings to let you use Servicely how you want.

If we missed any of the best battery saver apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! Please note that Juice Defender was on this list, but it hasn’t been in active development in years which means it may have problems working with newer versions of Android. To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.

Joe Hindy
Hi everyone! I'm Joe Hindy the Android Authority app guy!
  • Balraj

    One of the worst thing of android phone
    Provide widget, live wallpaper,hd screen & then when you buy an android phone
    Don’t use too many widgets, no live wallpaper & definitely brightness set at half or less
    Such a sucker……

    • mumusen

      Well said

    • t.klien29

      ahahaha!!)) that’s sounds like an irony

    • Jack Napier

      Worst thing about android is users that get on message boards of the subject and post with butchered English.

      • Yes, because only Americans have the right to own Androids. BTW, here’s a better sentence than the one you wrote. “Android users are irritating when posting on forums using butchered English.”

  • venorme

    Most that these apps can do is profile managment to turn off Wi-fi, bluetooth, etc. whan not used.
    Any other function of programs like this making no difference or even increase battery drain due to main app program running all the time and trying to kill apps.
    There are real ways to improve battery life but all they need root:

    1) Get kernel without memory leaks and tweaked governers
    2) Remove apps from autostart (app that claim to do this without root are just killing starting apps all the time and use more battery)
    3) Get Greenify and hibernate apps (latest version of it doesnt prevent apps from notification popup)
    All other ways are either crippling device by loosing function (offcourse I can put lowest brightness but I have bought phone to use it in any light) or are just fake

    • Balraj

      Dude..only few ppl root android devices
      So your post doesn’t give solution for rest…
      Just my thought..ppl who know rooting know most of above mentioned stuff
      Buy a new phone just to root
      No chance

      • venorme

        I am not “dude” for you.
        I just stated that none of these apps can help to save battery in other way than cripling your device functionality.

        • Balraj

          I take back “dude” happy..
          You did have a point..just that mostly it root related

          • Bombarstic

            Balraj, you are ryt he is “dude”, how many ppl know how to root smartphones. PC sales are falling bcoz of such geek freaks confusing the general public….

          • Ollie

            Bomb, PC sales are falling because smartphones and tablets are more than enough for the general public, not because of ‘geek freaks’. Venorme is correct, these apps listen are just going to clog up your device and not help at all! Balraj, I bought the GS3 last year and the first thing I did was root it? I had no idea what a kernel was, and if it wasn’t people like venorme, i’d never know to properly increase my phones battery life.

          • Jack Napier

            You ignorant sheep. PC sales are falling because people buy used/build and upgrade/or switch the tablet monstrosity.

          • Brittaney Jennifer

            Why on earth are you so incredibly concerned with “PC sales are FALLING because people buy used /build & upgrade/or switch the tablet monstrosity!” Lol…. my GOD! I’m no English major but was this ‘dude’s’ comment totally ridiculously out of context and totally irrelevant to the thread? Really. . . Hahaha… Oooohhhh man! The Internet. The things u see people getting their panties all in a knot over a simple blog about tips for battery preservation. The time it jst took me 2 bother replying 2 this silliness is ridiculous. Now I’m late. Lol….

          • Brittaney Jennifer

            Really though….Lol smh..

        • DefoDude

          Defo not a “dude” more a “DICK”

        • awesomepossom

          Wow dude, calm down!

      • Jack Napier

        Few? Why on the play store do root manager apps have 500k-1.5million downloads? That’s a lot more than few. You’re playing ignorant. The custom ROM/kernel community in android is huge as fuck.

        • Jean-Michel Aubin

          well, google apps and popular apps have more than a billion download, so, really, 0.5 to 1.5% of people rooting their phone is not that much.

    • James

      Thanks for the advice vernorme! Will do. And to the others, just google how to root. Simple.

      • Brittaney Jennifer

        Right!

    • Bilal Mian

      C’mon DUDE! Why so serious?

  • Albin

    New to Android, I learned a lot from Battery Doctor, which explains while it does its thing. The main thing I learned was to keep screen timeout to 15 or 30 seconds and install KeepScreen for the apps I don’t want dimmed when they run. Interesting point about killing background tasks in RAM, I’ve had a tendency to do that with CleanMaster, but maybe it’s a mistake.

    • Jack Napier

      Nigga you don’t even root.

    • Insetta

      CleanMaster IS a mistake. I advise to delete it, and youse Advenced Task killer. It has a pretty widget to kill apps in one click, and cost 10% RAM of the CM.

      CM is a ram eater shit.

  • APai

    I feel paranoid using these battery savers, they just get in the way of saving battery I felt! frankly, sony’s implementation of battery saving works best. stamina mode – or use a profile to switch off network interface when not using the screen. I guess that’s one half of it. the other one being reducing screen brightness when indoors. we really don’t need super bright screens all the time, especially indoors.

    and oh. all those crappy apps we wanted to try and forget to use – but they linger around nevertheless. i wish we could kill autostarting apps without rooting (because a lot of people apparently do not root). i heard that is coming soon, at least via name & shame.

  • Kim Johny

    The best and the easiest app to save battery is Long Battery Life. It does it work very effective + shows bsttery indicator with % on status bar

    • Jack Napier

      Its a placebo. Like every battery “app” with the exception of greenify. Stick to ROM/kernels and customizing your wattage and CPU cores.

  • Kris

    This is BS. Llama is by far the best app out there to save battery and do even more!

  • Raghuvarya

  • PapaG

    Snapdragon BatteryGuru <3

    • Flip Jumpman

      That’s what I use. What’s the verdict on this app?

      • Adrián Iriarte

        I liked a lot but with doze in 6.0 and the veeeery slow and low support i unnistalled..

  • Jasmine

    This „article” is useless, and you will know this when you’ll see this: „Often, basic things like changing your wallpaper to a darker color will help lower battery consumption.” — this is so HUGE, enormous BS.
    It’s true only for minority of the devices, few models with AMOLED-type screen.
    ALL other screens use exactly the same amount of power no matter what color do you use.

    Also, thanks venorme for your comments, you are right.
    Personally I use Tasker for some battery-management related tasks, but mostly I use „Power Saver” app from my HTC Sense 5.5, which can scale CPU down and cut off data connections with screen off – what gives me ~6 hours more.

    I was thinking about SetCPU but considered I am still running on stock kernel (so no undervolting available), I didn;t decide yet.

    • ZIYAD

      hello frnds..]
      am also reccommending none of the above apps.because when we installed those apps, it is running is background with 10 mb ram and power usage. we can see the background processes and running apps in SETTINGS>APPS>RUNNING.. and we can watch that the battery saving apps were tooking more even……….
      so i reccommend that reboot your phone and charge everyday..not rebooting aftercharge…it will helps to a effective charging. and for optimizing background processes and apps install(if u want to save power and ram,)the AVG ANTIVIRUS (simple..and doesnt harm or freeze your phone. it helps to keep stop of unnecessorily running apps and you can also get mal=virus protection..

      i highly reccomend that nope installing power saving and cleaning cache apps both in dphone….]
      the best is clear ram and install useful apps and disable unusing apps in phone..
      this is the original tips to save power and keeping good performance of your handset..
      do want some 10 or 13 minutes extra battery life by harming your mobilephone..
      we all had falling down in the artificial useful apps..first think it is influencing only visibly…the usage of this apps is waste and harm to motherboard of the android handsets..
      so please avoid these apps well..
      and refresh your phone with hard reset once in year (back up all important datas before
      )
      i think someone had useful my post..thank you for site..
      ENJOY YOUR SMARTPHONE KEEPING FRESH AND FAST,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

  • shishir mainaly

    it is necessary to download all those top 5 application and install it or download any one application among them/

  • Stephen Krish

    Juice defender is the best. I use juice defender ultimate
  • Which is better?

  • Kavan Leon

    there is no actual app out there extend your battery life ..its just a battery manager(kill reduce back light ,kill wifi and date phone plus ,,etc when you don’t use it, it will turn it off in *idle mode*.)the worse part is app itself run in background drain more power

  • Richard McRae

    So wait, why does this least feature multiple “task killers” and talk about how great that function is, but then as a final note say “Any battery saving app that functions as a ‘task killer’ should be avoided at all costs.”? Why are you recommending apps that you then say should be avoided at all costs? It makes the rest of your list suspect.

    • DonGateley

      Worse. It makes the article irrelevant.

    • Sagar

      Not all apps in this list are task killers.

  • Bharani

    pls tell which is the best battery backup app for unite 2 with 8gb rom mines draining fast so pls help me

  • Adrianinho

    I agree with Vernome. Greenify for rooted phone is the best. But i also recommend a few tiny apps for rooted phones from a company named Gejos Enterprise (the apps Battery Saver, Performance Booster, RAM Booster, Digitizer Booster, SDCard Booster, Internet Booster and a few more). They run in background and consume almost no memory and battery, but the effect is excellent. It is annoying that almost at every startup they ask you to donate, but you just have to click the back button to get rid of that. You won’t find them on Play Store, but on 1MobileMarket. Also, you can freeze system and user apps you don’t use with Link2SD (which is also for rooted phones), but carefully choose which system apps you freeze. Of course, Link2SD will always be on the hibernating apps list, because it consumes battery fast.
    With all theese, battery lasts much longer, and when i don’t use the phone (screen is off), battery lasts more than twelve hours without dropping a single percent!

  • Angela

  • Jay

    “Battery Doctor is nice because it not only is designed to speed up your device, but also features a built-in task killer to get rid of the apps taking unneeded space and power in the background, like bloatware that many Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and other carrier branded phones come with.”

    and then:

    “Any battery saving app that functions as a ‘task killer’ should be avoided at all costs.”

    So you recommend Battery Doctor then advise to avoid it at all costs? Clarification please.

  • Martyna Anna Wojcik

    Battery Super Saver is better!

  • Zeus Hai

    No, these apps wont help you saving anything. They are all trash.

    Get Xposed, Greenify (pro) + Amplify + Power Nap

  • doloresanto

    I can’t believe Android Authority wrote an article on battery savers. Are you taking interns? Or maybe all those developers paid you?

  • EasyCare

    Most of these requires complex configurations, the best app I can mess with is only Greenify. Even then I only use it for phones with abysmal battery life, because honestly I’m kind of a iPhone-y guy who don’t like to mess with stuff.

    I always try to have power reserve with me, and if an app (Facebook) is messing with my battery life, I simply uninstall them and look for alternative.

  • Craig Capel

    Craig’s battery saver Root is free and designed for rooted high end device’s from version 4.1 to version 6 it does not require exposed.

    4meg after reboot!
    Taskman
    Auto starts
    Cache cleaner
    No exposed!
    Supports 3g/4g & wifi & bt& gps (gps version 4.4)
    No popup ads!
    Remote activation via text message

    More powerful and more efficient than greenify/du/amplify works with all high end android phones

  • uday

    Which one will be better for samsung ..?

  • 11222

    loving the ads that pop-up real slow and make me think phone is having issues. also love the data it consumes! this is why you’re no longer bookmarked

  • Anuj_Chauhan

    I’ve not found any app which really saves battery except “Super Power” which is inbuilt app in Lenovo K3 Note mobile phone. Other apps installs a lot of nonsense to your mobile phone which actually drains more power. “Super Power” works simply … it closes all the apps and opens a black window having only calling, messaging and one-two more customized required apps as per user requirement. In this way it really works and saves the real battery.