

Battery saving is a land of snake oil and half solutions. It truly is difficult to find an application that actually saves you battery since most battery saver measures are manual, including turning the brightness on your screen down, turning of mobile data when you’re not using it, and other tried and true methods. In many cases, it’s just a task manager with a battery saver name that can actually use more battery life than it’ll ever actually save. However, there are a few apps that can help out so let’s check out the best battery saver apps for Android. Please note that a couple of these are for root users only since root access can really help with battery saving measures.

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Amplify is a root-only application that gives you all kinds of control over various things that can save you battery life. With it, you can put a stop to wake locks (apps that wake up your device constantly, like Facebook), with the ability to control apps, alarms, and other services that could be draining your battery. The app is based on Material Design and it’s very easy to use, even for the non-tech savvy. It’s free to download with a pro version that adds additional features.



[Price: Free]

Battery Saver 2016 seems to shed all of the snake oil nonsense and sticks to the tried and true methods of helping you save battery life. The app will monitor other apps and let you know which ones are draining your battery more than they should be. It also contains toggles for WiFi, mobile data, GPS, Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, and others so you can manage your device’s sensors and radios to help you not use what you don’t need to use. There is even a brightness slider so you can turn your screen brightness down. It’s true that 90% of this is accessible in your Android Settings menu, but this is a fun little way to see all of it on one screen and it’s entirely free to use.



[Price: Free]

Greenify is an app that can be used by root users or by non-root users alike. It’s kind of like Amplify in that it gives you detailed information about the applications that are waking up your device, how often they’re waking up your device, and how much time they spend once they initiate. For non-root users, you can use this information to start controlling the apps that cause problems while root users can start the Greenify service to make sure these apps stop waking up your device. It’s completely free to use, although there is an optional donate version if you want to support development.



[Price: Free / $2.49]

GSam Battery Monitor is a comprehensive battery monitoring app that shows you what’s draining your device’s battery life. Its key feature is called App Sucker, where it takes a look at all the apps that are draining your battery so you can identify which ones are causing the problem. You can then take steps to make that app stop being such a drain on your battery. It’ll show you details on wake locks, wake time, and even CPU and sensor usage so you can see what’s really using what.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Servicely is a root-only application that aims to keep apps and services from running at the system level. The premise is easy to understand. You go through the application and find the apps that likely cause tons of wake locks and battery drain (looking at you, Facebook). Servicely then shuts those services down and prevents them opening back up which should, in theory, save you battery life. It has a slick interface and the core features are all free to use. It also comes with customization settings to let you use Servicely how you want.



Please note that Juice Defender was on this list, but it hasn't been in active development in years which means it may have problems working with newer versions of Android.