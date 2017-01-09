

The Android lock screen has evolved many times over the years. There have been various slide-to-unlock methods and OEMs have always put their own spin on things. As it turns out, there are also a lot of lock screen apps in the Play Store that can do even more. If you’re getting tired of the lock screen on your device, check out these Android lock screen apps.

[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

AcDisplay is pretty much the undisputed champion of lock screen apps for right now. It features a minimal design with a darkened background and it shows you notifications on the lock screen. It comes with an Active Mode that tries to predict when you’re picking up your phone to look at it, a blacklist to keep apps from sending notifications to the lock screen, dynamic background settings, low-priority notification settings, and more. It’s solid, it’s stable and it’s worth a try. It’s also a good mimic for similar OEM features found on some Motorola phones.



[Price: Free with in app purchases]

Alarm Anti Theft Screen Lock is a sort of hybrid between a security app and a lock screen app. When enabled, it puts an alarm on your device. Then those who try and fail to get passed the lock screen will be met with a loud, obnoxious alarm letting everyone around them know that the attempt to unlock the device has failed. It’s a little old school in terms of design which may clash with today’s more modern interfaces and it’s not as useful as something like the Android Device Manager. However, it will get the job done and it’s free to download.



[Price: Free]

Okay, so Dashclock Widget isn’t a lock screen replacement but it might as well be one. You can use Dashclock Widget as a widget on your home screen (on supported Android versions) to receive all sorts of data including time, weather, notifications, and a virtual ton of other things from Dashclock Widget extensions provided by other applications. It’s been long touted as a must-have application, especially if you’re on stock Android where the lock screen is a little bare by nature. It’s free so there’s no harm in trying it out. The only bad part is that lock screen widgets are being phased out of Android. That makes this app’s future unknown for right now.



[Price: Free / $4.49]

Echo Notification Lockscreen does pretty much what the title says it does. It’s a lock screen that focuses on delivering notifications to your lock screen not unlike Android Lollipop. It boasts a minimal and lightweight experience that shows you notifications, smart alerts, and security settings. You can also group notifications into categories like social, work, etc and there are some customization options as well. It’s free to try and you can unlock the pro version as an in app purchase. It looks nice and aside from a few little things here and there, it’s generally well liked.



[Price: Free / $14.99]

GO Locker is by far the most popular lock screen replacement app on this list as it draws nearer and nearer to 100 million downloads. In the free version you get a huge number of themes that can mimic almost any device and plenty of unique ones, shortcuts to apps on the lock screen, and the ability to read messages from your lock screen. The paid version is a priced at $14.99 which is ostensibly ridiculous but if you decide you want it, you’ll get all of the paid themes (which is apparently a $900 value), and first dibs on new themes which you will always get for free.



[Price: Free]

Hi Locker is another one of those simple lock screen apps that looks really nice. It will show you the basics, such as weather, notifications, and calendar events. You can also have it set to greet you with funny quips and greetings. It features random wallpapers from Flickr, fingerprint support (on supported devices), the ability to hide notifications you don’t want others to see, and various other customization options. Some people have reported the occasional bug. However, the experience is mostly positive.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

Holo Locker is almost exactly what it says it is. It’s a lock screen app that acts and looks almost exactly like the stock Android lock screen from the Jelly Bean and Kit Kat era of Android. The free version is just the lock screen which is great if you want something super minimal and slick. The paid version gives you some functionality features like launching apps from the lock screen and more. Both lock screen apps have a history of bugs depending on your device, but it’s a solid overall option for most.



[Price: Free]

Locker Master is among the more stylish lock screen apps on this list. You can use things such as interactive live wallpapers and themes to put a truly creative spin on your lock screen. You can also do stuff like show animated weather and weather forecast, use iOS 7 style pattern and PIN unlock, display notifications, and it even comes with a built-in flashlight. There is also a DIY editor where you can sculpt your own lock screen with a variety of options available. It does have a bug here and there but it’s also totally free so it’s worth a shot.



[Price: Free / $1.49]

LokLok is one of the more unique lock screen apps. It’s essentially a picture-based messenger service that takes place entirely on your lock screen. The way it works is you take a picture and send it to a friend and they can respond with a picture of their own or they can alter yours and send it back. It can be a lot of fun and it can even be useful if you need to get information from someone quickly. It’s free to download as well.



[Price: Free]

Next Lock Screen is Microsoft’s take on the Android lock screen. The quickest way to describe is if Dashclock Widget were, in fact, a lock screen replacement app. It shows you a lot of information on the lock screen and allows you to quickly do things like call people and reply to notifications. You can also quick launch apps and check calendar appointments. It supports fingerprint scanner unlock (on supported devices), weather, a music player, and customizable wallpapers. It’s also completely free to download.



[Price: Free]

Picturesque is the second of two Microsoft lock screen apps on this list. This one’s claim to fame is its ever revolving lock screen wallpaper. The app grabs wallpapers from Bing much like Windows 10 PCs. You can also get news, weather, a search bar, various tools like camera and flashlight access, and it’s compatible with Bing Rewards. There are also some India-specific features, like sports scores, holiday event reminders, and more. It’s free and it seems to work pretty well.



[Price: Free]

Screen Lock Guardian focuses more on security than most lock screen apps. The way that it works is that you set it up with a lock code of some sort and anyone who tries to get in (and fails) will have their picture taken by your front facing camera. It also shows you the weather, allows you to quick launch up to five favorite apps, and it will log unsuccessful attempts at unlocking your phone. It’s not a bad way to go if you’d like a little extra privacy or you expect someone to go snooping around. It’s also completely free.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Once upon a time, Solo Locker was called DIY Locker. Despite the name change, the premise of the app remains mostly intact and it’s still one of the better lock screen apps. The idea is that you’ll be given access to a bunch of customization elements and you can use them to create your own lock screen design. It comes with various passcodes, wallpapers, and widgets to help you attain it and while you won’t be able to craft the most exquisite thing you can imagine, it’s good if you want something basic, but still customizable.



[Price: Free]

Start Lock Screen tries to make it so that you don’t actually have to unlock your phone. It does this by giving you access to various widgets, apps, web searches, and camera without having to go to your home screens to do it. It does have a password lock if you need one and there are plenty of fun things to do like quizzes, a news feed, weather, app shortcuts, and a notification manager. It’s free to download and use and a lot of people seem to really like it.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

ZUI Locker is one of the most popular lock screen apps available right now. It features Material Design along with some other features. They include a small level of customization, some security features, and even some utility options to make your lock screen more efficient. You can have the app snap a picture and send an email if someone enters your password wrong too many times. About the only caveat is that some features can’t be turned off which seems to have irked a good number of previous users. In either case, it’s free to download and try if you want to.



