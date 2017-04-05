Shutterstock

AT&T launched its stand alone unlimited data plans a couple of months ago, but now one of them is getting a pretty nice extra perk. Starting on Thursday, April 6, current and new subscribers to the carrier’s Unlimited Plus plan will be able to watch the HBO cable TV network for free.

Subscribers to Unlimited Plus, which costs $90 a month for a single line, will be able to watch movies and TV shows like Game of Thrones, Veep, Westworld and more for free via the HBO Go or AT&T’s DirectTV Now apps on their smartphone or tablet. If those subscribers have also signed up for one of AT&T’s video divisions, such as DirecTV Now, the DirectTV satellite service or the AT&T U-verse internet and cable service, access to HBO channels and on-demand videos will also be added automatically for free.

The Unlimited Plus plan already offers video streaming at HD quality, and if you happen to be a subscriber to DirectTV, DirectTV Now or U-Verse, you will also get a $25 monthly credit on your bill. Ironically, or perhaps not so ironically, this new freebie for those users comes before AT&T is scheduled to officially close a deal to acquire Time Warner, which owns HBO. The deal, which is worth about $85.4 billion, is expected to be completed before the end of 2017.

This new move to add extra content to an unlimited data plan by AT&T is just the latest salvo in the current carrier wars that began in February, when Verizon Wireless announced it was going to have its own unlimited plan again, a few years after it shut down those plans for new customers.