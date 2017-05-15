If a new report is accurate, ASUS could shut down development of its Android Wear-based ZenWatch smartwatch product line. The report claims this decision may be made due to low sales of the devices.

The report comes from Digitimes, which has generated a mixed record in the past on its “scoops” when it comes to accuracy. This new report is based on unnamed sources from ASUS’ supply chain in Taiwan, which have claimed that shipments of ZenWatch devices have only been between 5,000 and 6,000 units a month. Again, keep in mind that ASUS has not confirmed this report, so take it with a grain of salt.

ASUS launched its first ZenWatch in the fall of 2014, and followed up with the ZenWatch 2 in September 2015. The ZenWatch 3 went on sale just a few months ago in late 2016. All three smartwatches launched with Android Wear 1.0, but the ZenWatch 2 and 3 are scheduled to be among the older devices that would be updated to Android Wear 2.0.

The last time frame from the company for when the Android Wear 2.0 downloads will be released for the ZenWatch 2 and 3 was “early Q2″ but we are well past that time frame now with no such downloads. We have contacted ASUS to see if they can provide an update on those plans.

If ASUS does indeed shut down its ZenWatch line, will you be disappointed that Android Wear will be losing yet another hardware partner? Let us know your opinion in the comments!