Google introduced its Android Excellence collections in June. This was a new take on its Editor’s Choice category of the Google Play Store, highlighting what Google believes to be the best apps and games available at the moment.

The fall selection of Android Excellence titles, which were picked because of their “strong focus on great design, an engaging user experience, and strong app performance,” were presented on October 1.

The collection includes a few familiar faces — racing title Asphalt 8: Airborne is an old-favorite, as is budgeting app Mint — but there are bound to some interesting titles you haven’t previously heard of among them. Robinhood, in particular, could be worth a look.

Check out the full Fall 2017 list below.

Android Excellence Apps

Android Excellence Games

The titles can be found in the Android Excellence section of the Google Play Store and it will be updated again with another collection in three months time. Which apps or games would you recommend? Let us know in the comments.