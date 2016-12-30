Samsung has confirmed the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge is due in January. The confirmation comes via the Beta notices in the Galaxy Beta Program, although there’s still an element of doubt to the deadline: “We will do our best to distribute the official version in January as soon as possible”.

While this is clearly just Samsung hedging its bets in case something unforeseen comes up, “doing their best” and “as soon as possible” are not the kinds of phrasing you want to hear from your OEM when you’re waiting on a major new Android release. But as we can probably all agree, it’s much better to get a stable update than a patchy buggy one.

That said, the Galaxy Beta Program has been very popular and that level of popularity means a lot of pre-release bugs will have already been identified long before the official rollout. The Galaxy Beta Program will be officially wrapped up at midnight tonight and while Samsung will stop monitoring the “error report” and “suggestion” channels of the beta program, it will still pay attention to the “community” feed.

Did you participate in the Galaxy Beta Program? Are you happy to wait a little longer to get a stable update?