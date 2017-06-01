One of the smaller, yet nifty features Samsung included in the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is the Always On Display. This allows users to check the current time and date, see notifications for emails and messages and much more without having to turn on the main screen. Now the Always On Display app is available to download for those phones from the Google Play Store.

In theory, placing Always On Display in the Play Store should allow Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users to receive updates for the app faster than before. Keep in mind that even though the app is available to download from the Play Store, it will only work with Samsung’s newest flagship handsets.

As we have reported before, owners of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus can customize the look and features for the Always On Display in a number of different ways. Besides showing the current day and time, you can pin texts and images to the app’s screen, perhaps as reminders for upcoming events. You can also change the colors and background of the app. Hopefully, Samsung will add even more features to Always On Display in future updates.

If you own a Galaxy S8, do you use the Always On Display app and, if so, how do you think it can be improved?