

We as humans only have many things in common. We all eat, sleep, use the restroom and, usually, we all wake up after going to sleep. The alarm clock is a ubiquitous fixture in the bedroom and smartphones serve that purpose for a ton of people. Sometimes, the stock alarm clock app just doesn’t cut and you need something better. Thus, we have put together a list of the best alarm clock apps for Android!

[Price: Free / $1.99]

Alarm Clock Xtreme and Timer is a pleasant alarm app that works pretty well. It features your basic alarm functions and you’ll have options to have your alarm tone slowly get louder instead of just blaring out. The idea is to help you wake up more naturally. It also features a large snooze button so you don’t hit the dismiss button on accident, a nap timer, auto-snooze (and auto-dismiss, if you dare), and you can have it force you to solve math puzzles to hit the snooze alarm to help wake yourself up. Both the free and paid version work pretty well.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

AlarmMon is a popular alarm clock app that includes a variety of alarms styles. You can have a quieter alarm, a louder one, and there are various games, videos, and others to wake yourself up in a more creative way. It also includes various characters and celebrities which doesn’t add to the functionality, but it can be fun. It also includes weather functionality, an alarm history to see your wake up habits, and a built-in timer. Otherwise, it’s a fairly basic app that gets the job done.



[Price: Free / $3.99]

Alarmy fancies itself as the world’s most annoying alarm clock app which may be just what you need to actually wake up on time. This one has a unique premise. You’ll have to set a “registered spot” in your house and when the alarm goes off, you have to get out of bed and go to that registered spot in order to shut it up. It recommends something like the bathroom so that you actually have to get up and move to shut it up. If that’s too hardcore for you, the app also has some more common alarm types, including “shake to turn off”, math puzzles, and a standard alarm function. It’s definitely interesting and worth a shot.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

Good Morning Alarm Clock is a newer app (released 2016) that’s been able to provide a positive experience so far. This is one of many alarm clock apps that tries to track your sleep. On top of that, it tries to wake you up when it senses that you’re in the lightest phase of sleep. The only caveat is that you must sleep with your phone in your bed because that’s the only way the app can sense it when you move. It also includes a white noise generator, a rudimentary sleep tracker, weather features, and a nightstand mode. There is one in-app purchase and that’s to unlock the pro mode for $1.99.



[Price: Free]

Google Now does so many things and setting an alarm is one of them. It can do three types of alarms: a countdown timer, a reminder, and an actual alarm. The timer and reminder functionality stay within Google Now and the app will alert you when the timer reaches zero or it’s time for your reminder. If you use it to set an alarm, it will go through your stock alarm clock app which isn’t always preferable (otherwise, you wouldn’t be here, right?). Many people use Google Now as part of their daily routine already so why not let it be in charge of your alarms as well?



See also: The best Android apps, ever!

[Price: Free / $2.99]

I Can’t Wake Up is an alarm clock app built specifically for people who have trouble waking up in the morning. It contains up to eight activities that you must perform in order to hit the snooze button. The idea is to make you coherent enough to solve the puzzles to the point where you don’t want to go back to sleep again. On top of that central feature, you’ll have various alarm styles as well as the ability to launch apps after you wake up to help get your day started. The app itself is simply designed but it seems to work pretty well.



[Price: Free / $1.19]

Oversleep is a well-designed alarm clock app that does a great job of following Google’s Material Design. Like many, it employs the use of challenges of various types in order to coerce deep sleepers into waking up and not just hitting the dismiss button. The app also includes a list of public holidays and you can have the app automatically turn off on those days so you don’t get woken up on a day off. There is also Android Wear support, a countdown alarms for you nappers out there, and more. It’s a solid overall option and it’s nice to look at.



[Price: Free]

Josh Vergara would be mighty upset if we didn’t include The Rock Clock on our list. Thankfully, it’s actually a unique and fun alarm app. It’s dominant features include the intentional removal of the snooze button because The Rock believes you should wake up the first time. You can also set your alarm to wake you up at the same time as The Rock, which is far earlier than you would think. It also includes motivational video messages from The Rock, custom alarm tones, and a simple interface. It’s completely free which is also a nice plus.



[Price: Free / $3.99]

Sleep as Android is a sleep tracking alarm clock and probably one of the best ones out there. It aims to not only wake you up, but also to help you study your own sleep patters so you can see where your sleep problems are. It comes with a variety of integrations, including Spotify, Google Fit, and Samsung’s S Health as well as support for Pebble smartwatches, Android Wear, and Galaxy Gear devices. It can even record your sleep talking, detect when you’re snoring, and it can give you an idea if you might have sleep apnea (do not use this as a diagnostic tool, always consult your doctor!). You can use most of the features for free or fork out the $3.99 for the pro version as an in-app purchase.



[Price: Free]

Timely is a gorgeously designed alarm clock app that had viral success a couple of years ago before it was purchased by Google. As an alarm clock, it’s actually surprisingly simple. It has the basic features such as setting alarms and timers. There are also custom made ringtones, theming options, and it employs the use of challenges to help you wake up better. It’s main attraction is, well, how attractive it is. Its minimal feature set also works well for those who need something simple. It’s completely free to use if you’re interested.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best alarm clock apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments!To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.