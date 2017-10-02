Welcome to the 211th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:
- Google decided to not play nice with the new Amazon Echo Show. They pulled YouTube support earlier this week. Google allegedly gave no warning or notification. Google’s return statement indicated that Amazon’s implementation didn’t adhere to the terms of service. In short, the two companies are in a bit of a disagreement. We imagine it won’t take long to resolve.
- Mozilla Firefox is about to get a lot better on Android. A bunch of things are changing when version 58 hits the Google Play Store. That includes a faster browsing experience, less RAM usage, a visual redesign, and more. The desktop version is getting a similar makeover. The company is also killing off Adobe Flash support in version 56.
- Twitter is about to double the tweet character limit from 140 to 280. That means people can be awful to each other twice as much with half of the effort! Seriously, though, the feature is currently rolling out to select Twitter users. You can also test the feature yourself by with the Tampermonkey Chrome extension (Google Chrome only).
- Super Mario Run received a fairly substantial update this week. Included is Remix 10, a new game mode. It sends players through ten short courses in a row. Daisy is also now a playable character. Some other additions include a new section called World Star and the ability to play music stored on your device while playing. The game is also temporarily on sale for $4.99. Get it while it’s hot!
- GO Keyboard is allegedly spying on millions of its users. Research company Adguard ran a bunch of tests. The results weren’t great. The keyboard apparently collects various bits of sensitive information. Many antivirus apps identified some of the GO Keyboard plugins as adware as well. The app also communicates with various tracking networks but a lot of apps do that. Perhaps it might be a good idea to change things up for a bit.
