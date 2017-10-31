ZTE announced the wildly ambitious Axon M just two weeks ago, sporting dual 5.2-inch screens that the company hopes will be used for true multitasking. The handset will be released exclusively on AT&T (at least at launch), and we’ve been waiting patiently to hear when the device would actually hit the market.

Today we got that answer, and it’s actually a lot sooner than we would have thought.

AT&T has just announced that the Axon M will be available to order online starting November 1st (yes, that is this Wednesday) with in-store availability starting on the 17th. This does seem a bit odd, since the device is so different, and you’ll probably want to mess with it in a carrier store before you bite the bullet and decide to order.

To recap, the Axon M features two 5.2-inch 1080p displays, a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, dual speakers with Dolby Audio, and a single 20 MP camera. The device has a full screen on the front and back, but can be folded out to extend or mirror your screen to the second display.

You can purchase a device for $725 all at once, or use AT&T’s payment plan to pay $24.17 a month over 30 months.

Are you planning on buying this device? Make sure to check out our hands on video first, and let us know what you think!