Remember the “dumb phone” days when we were able to choose between candy bar phones, flip phones, and sliders? I miss those days, and I think it’s pretty clear that ZTE does too.

ZTE’s crazy new Axon M smartphone isn’t anything like what you’ve seen in recent years. It has two 5.2-inch Full HD displays, which allow you to multitask like you never could before.

Under the hood, the company is keeping things surprisingly modest with the Axon M. You won’t find a Snapdragon 835, 6 GB of RAM, or Android Oreo here. The Axon M sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and microSD expansion up to 2 TB (though the box will state up to 256 GB). There’s also a single rear 20 MP camera that takes care of both the rear- and front-facing camera needs, a 3,180 mAh battery, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and it’s running Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Check out the full spec list below:

ZTE Axon M Display Both displays: 5.2-inch TFT LCD

1920 x 1080 resolution

426 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor 2.15 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 RAM 4 GB Storage 64 GB MicroSD Yes, up to 2 TB Cameras Rear camera: 20 MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, dual-image stabilization, dual-LED flash



Front camera: N/A - rear-facing camera can be utilized in front-facing mode SIM Nano Battery 3,180 mAh

Non-removable

Quick Charge 3.0 Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

USB 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz

VoLTE Audio 3.5 mm headphone jack Software Android 7.1.2 Nougat Dimensions and weight 150.8 x 71.6 x 12.1 mm

230 g

So there you have it, the full list of ZTE Axon M specs. Thoughts? Did ZTE do okay here, or do you think the device should be packing a bit more under the hood? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!