Here's how to set up Zoom virtual backgrounds

Zoom is one of the best video conferencing tools and saw its popularity skyrocket over the past couple of years. Many are still working from home, so Zoom remains a go-to for meetings and conferences everywhere. If you don’t want to clean up where you’re at or want to make your calls a bit more entertaining, Zoom has a feature that can help. On both the desktop and mobile versions of the app, you can use Zoom virtual backgrounds to change your backdrop and transport you to a more pleasant place.