Zenless Zone Zero: How to change your email address

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is the latest game from the developer Hoyoverse, known for hit games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. To start playing, you’ll first need to create a Hoyoverse account, which requires a link to your email address. If you ever run into a situation where you need to change your registered email address, here is how you can change your email in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to change your Zenless Zone Zero email from within the game

How to change your Zenless Zone Zero email on the website Open your browser of choice and enter the URL account.hoyoverse.com. Once there, proceed to log into your account as you normally would.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the left side of the screen, you’ll see a menu for Account Management. From the Account Management menu, select Account Security Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the Account Security Settings page, find the Email option and select Modify Link, which can be found off to the right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Before you can change your ZZZ email, you must complete a Security Verification. Click Send code next to the Verification Code field to have a verification code sent to you.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

The six-digit verification code will be sent to the email address you currently have registered. Take that code and enter it into the Verification Code field, then select Next.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Now you’ll have the opportunity to enter your new email address. Type in your new email address into the Email field, then click Send code. A verification code will be sent to your new email address. Once the message arrives in your inbox, enter that verification code in the Verification Code field, then click Link.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

And just like that, your registered email address will now be the new one you just entered.

How to change your Zenless Zone Zero email from within the game You can also change your email address from within the game. To do so, you’ll need to start up ZZZ and go to the main menu screen. On console, this can be done by pressing the start button. You’ll need to tap on the menu option if you’re on mobile.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

Next, you’ll need to navigate over to Options.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

Within Options, head down to Account. From there, you’ll need to tap or press on View Here in the USER CENTER option.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

This will bring up a browser, automatically taking you to the Hoyoverse account website. Then, follow the same instructions mentioned above.

If you are unable to access your old email for whatever, you’ll need to contact Hoyoverse support. That is your best chance to get your account back. In general, linking your account to something other than just an email address, like a Google, Apple, or PSN account, is the best way to keep your account safe.

