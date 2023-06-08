ASUS confirms the Zenfone 10 is coming soon with an official render

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS has confirmed the Zenfone 10 launch date.

The device will debut at the end of the month.

It also shared an official render of the phone’s front design.

The smartphone world is in dire need of small, powerful flagship phones. Last year, we welcomed the launch of the Zenfone 9 as one of the only devices in this category. However, it could soon be joined by its successor. ASUS has now officially confirmed the Zenfone 10 launch date and revealed the phone’s front design.

In an Instagram post, the company confirms the phone will debut in Taiwan on June 29, 2023, at 9:00 PM local time (9:00 AM ET). That’s a month earlier than the Zenfone 9’s late July 2022 arrival.

The post also includes an image of the device lying on its back, giving us a good look at its front design. While the phone’s screen size is indeterminate, we spy a punch-hole selfie camera located in the top-left of the display, much like its predecessor. It’s unclear if the light green used throughout the teaser hints at a possible colorway.

While the post included no concrete specs, early rumors suggest that the Zenfone 10 might not be as compact as its 5.9-inch predecessor. Leaks hint at a 6.3-inch panel, which would match the Google Pixel 7 but make it larger than the Samsung Galaxy S23. Nevertheless, it could also come packing a 200MP primary camera, a 5,000MAh battery, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at its heart.

