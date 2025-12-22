The owner of a US-based YouTube download site has been convicted — in Brazil

This is the latest development in a years-long legal process, the report says. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo filed a complaint against Nader in 2021. The next year, Nader refused an offer to suspend criminal prosecution of the case, which would’ve seen Yout’s proprietor pay a fine of about $400,000, among other concessions.

Nader has long pointed to the 1984 Supreme Court case Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc, as providing the legal precedent under which Yout operates. In the “Betamax case” (so called for the Sony-developed video tape format), the court ruled that making personal recordings of TV shows for the purpose of “time shifting” (i.e., to watch them later) constitutes fair use and does not infringe copyright. Yout’s attorneys unsuccessfully argued along similar lines in the lead-up to Nader’s conviction in Brazil, comparing the platform to an online DVR.

Nader is expected to appeal the court’s ruling. For now, TorrentFreak reports that Yout.com is currently being blocked by Brazilian ISPs.