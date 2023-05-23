Poll: What device do you use the most for YouTube viewing?

A new report by The Information asserts that almost half of all YouTube viewing in the US occurs via TV sets. That’s clearly a significant chunk of people watching via their TVs.

Are you part of this trend, though? We want to know what’s your primary device for YouTube viewing. Let us know via the poll below.

What device do you use the most for YouTube viewing? 548 votes Computer 28 % Smartphone 39 % Tablet 12 % TV 22 %

Just to clarify, we’re talking about actually watching YouTube content rather than listening via background playback. So if you’re like me and spend plenty of time listening to videos on your phone but actually watch most YouTube videos on your TV, go ahead and vote for TV.

