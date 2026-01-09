YouTube uploads stuck in processing? A fix is in the works

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube users are experiencing an issue that’s causing video uploads to get stuck in processing.

The company has acknowledged the issue and says it is working on a fix.

Uploading a video to YouTube isn’t exactly a quick process, but it doesn’t usually take very long either. You can usually finish an upload within the time it takes you to fill out the video details. However, users have recently been running into an issue that’s delaying the upload process.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

YouTube creators have increasingly been reporting a problem with video uploads. Specifically, videos are getting stuck in processing, with users receiving a message that says “Processing will begin shortly” or “Processing delayed.”

Over on its support site, YouTube has acknowledged the error with the following statement: Hi everyone, We’re aware that some creators across the globe are experiencing longer-than-usual video processing times. What you might see: Prolonged “Processing will begin shortly” or “Processing delayed” message.

Videos stuck in processing for 30+ minutes. Our teams are actively investigating and working on a fix. While we search for a long-term solution, we’ll continue to update this thread with more information. Thanks for sticking with us!

On the positive side, YouTube says it’s investigating the issue and is working on a fix. However, this statement was published four days ago and has yet to be updated. The team also did not provide a date for when they expect the problem to be fixed.

There doesn’t appear to be a workaround for the issue. So it looks like we’ll just have to wait patiently for the fix to be rolled out.

Follow