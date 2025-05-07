YouTube video uploads stuck at 0%? It's not just you.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has confirmed a video upload issue on the service, affecting some content creators.

Affected users are seeing video uploads stuck at 0%, or uploads stuck at the “suitability” check.

A company representative said teams are “actively” looking into the issue.

Hundreds of thousands of hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every day, but some people are experiencing issues uploading content to the service. Now, Google has acknowledged this problem.

A few content creators noticed that their YouTube video uploads are stuck at 0%. In fact, Twitter user hagazo reported that this issue persisted across “3 different browsers, 2 internet providers and 3 different accounts.”

A company representative confirmed the issue on the YouTube Help forum: We’ve heard some of you are having issues with uploading videos and Shorts. Rest assured our teams are aware and actively looking into it! In addition to uploads being stuck at 0%, the representative also said affected users might see the upload process pausing at the “suitability” check.

The issue affects both mobile and web users, which unfortunately means users can’t switch to another platform to upload their video.

Google didn’t issue a timeline for a fix but noted that it would keep the thread updated with more information. Nevertheless, we hope the company is able to address this problem sooner rather than later, as this type of issue affects the livelihood of content creators.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.