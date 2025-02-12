Move over, smartphones — TV is now YouTube’s most popular screen

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

YouTube has been subject to a lot of backlash from consumers lately. Its strict ban on ad blockers and the increasing number of long, unskippable ads have frustrated viewers for months now. Yet, YouTube remains one of the most-watched streaming platforms in the world.

What’s different this year isn’t YouTube’s popularity — it’s the device people are using most to watch it. And the answer might surprise you.

According to YouTube, TV now trumps Mobile as the primary device for YouTube viewing in the US.

“Viewers are watching, on average, over 1 billion hours of YouTube content on TVs daily,” the company shared on Tuesday.

Thanks to this growth, YouTube is doubling down on TV this year, with plans to introduce a second-screen experience that lets viewers interact with videos using their phones. While Google hasn’t shared many details, it confirmed that users will be able to leave comments and make purchases while watching on TV. Commenting is already possible, but the shopping feature is something we’ll have to wait and see.

YouTube is also experimenting with a new “Watch With” feature that lets creators provide live commentary and real-time reactions to games and events. “We began testing this feature last year with the NFL and will experiment with other sports and types of content this year,” YouTube noted in a blog post.

Moreover, YouTube has also promised new benefits coming to its YouTube Premium subscription service as well as improvements to the YouTube TV experience

The platform also announced that it will start using machine learning for age verification and that it’s expanding its auto-dubbing tool to more creators.

