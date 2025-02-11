Search results for

Streaming and entertainment

YouTube is bringing its handy auto dubbing tool to more users later this month

The tool will soon be available to all creators in the YouTube Partner Program.
Published on3 hours ago

YouTube logo close
Damien Wilde / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • YouTube is expanding its auto dubbing tool to more creators.
  • It will soon be available to all creators in the YouTube Partner Program.
  • YouTube plans to add support for more languages this year.

YouTube introduced a handy auto dubbing tool to help creators reach a wider audience late last year. It can automatically identify the language in uploaded videos and generate alternate audio tracks in other languages, making it incredibly easy for creators to reach users who don’t speak the same language.

At launch, YouTube’s auto dubbing tool was only available for channels in the YouTube Partner Program that focused on knowledge and information. However, the platform shared plans to expand its availability to more content types soon. YouTube is now fulfilling this promise, and the tool will reach all creators in the YouTube Partner Program starting later this month.

YouTube auto dubbing graphic
YouTube

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced this development in a recent post highlighting the platform’s goals for 2025. In addition, Mohan revealed plans to improve the podcast experience with new tools, improved monetization, and better discoverability.

Once the auto dubbing tool is available on your channel, you’ll be able to find it within the Advanced Settings in YouTube Studio. The tool currently supports nine languages: English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. It automatically dubs English videos in all supported languages, but videos in other languages are only dubbed into English. YouTube says it plans to add support for more languages and introduce some improvements this year.

