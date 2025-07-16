YouTube TV might offer you $96 off NFL Sunday Ticket if you canceled last season

TL;DR Some former YouTube TV subscribers are getting $96 NFL Sunday Ticket discounts via email.

The offer targets users who canceled after last season and is valid until August 7.

Discount offers seem to vary, and reactivating YouTube TV will impact any potential savings.

With streaming prices climbing across the board, sports fans are feeling the pinch more than most. However, if you’re unsure about resubscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV this year because of the price, you might want to check your inbox first.

A Reddit post (h/t 9to5Google) has revealed that YouTube TV is emailing former NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers who also canceled their YouTube TV plan after last season, offering up to $96 off the football streaming package. The deal appears to target this specific group of lapsed subscribers, with the offer reportedly valid through August 7.

In the Reddit thread, the original poster claimed to have canceled YouTube TV after March Madness and received the discount via email. Others chimed in with mixed results. Some were offered a smaller $48 discount, and a few found the lower price when navigating to the signup page, even without an email.

For YouTube TV subscribers, NFL Sunday Ticket is typically priced at $378 per season, so a $96 discount brings the total to $282. However, some users pointed out that reactivating their YouTube TV subscription just to claim the deal could negate any savings, depending on how long they’d need to stay subscribed.

YouTube hasn’t officially acknowledged the offer, and it’s unclear how widespread the discount campaign is. However, if you were considering renewing your subscription anyway, it might be worth checking your email or account before committing to the full price.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.